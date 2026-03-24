🇺🇸Heroes Welcome Home 1st Annual Red, White, & Blue Cornhole Tournament 🇺🇸

🎯✨ Sponsor a Cornhole Lane! 🇺🇸 Put your name or business front and center at the event while supporting a great night of fun! 🙌 🍻 Your Sponsorship Includes • 2 Beer Tickets 🍺🍺 • Light Bites 🍴 📣 Recognition & Exposure • Social media shoutouts leading up to the event 📱 • Signage on a cornhole lane 🪧 • Inclusion in event marketing materials 🎉 👉 Lock in your lane and get seen!