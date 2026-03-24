🇺🇸Heroes Welcome Home 1st Annual Red, White, & Blue Cornhole Tournament 🇺🇸

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About this event
🎟️ Register Your Team of Two 👯♂️🎯 Secure your spot in the tournament and get ready to compete! 🔥 🏆 Tournament Format • Teams of 2 players • Single elimination • Play continues until a final winner is crowned 👑 🥇 1st Place Winners Receive 🏆 Team Trophy 💵 $100 Gift Certificate per player 😎 Bragging rights 🍻 Ticket Includes • 1 Beer Ticket 🍺 • Light Bites 🍴 👉 Lock in your team and let’s go 🎯
🎉🙌 Join Us & Cheer On the Teams! 🎯🇺🇸 Come hang out, enjoy the competition, and be part of the fun! 🔥 🍻 Your Ticket Includes • 1 Beer Ticket 🍺 • Light Bites 🍴 👏 Grab your spot and enjoy the night!
🎯✨ Sponsor a Cornhole Lane! 🇺🇸 Put your name or business front and center at the event while supporting a great night of fun! 🙌 🍻 Your Sponsorship Includes • 2 Beer Tickets 🍺🍺 • Light Bites 🍴 📣 Recognition & Exposure • Social media shoutouts leading up to the event 📱 • Signage on a cornhole lane 🪧 • Inclusion in event marketing materials 🎉 👉 Lock in your lane and get seen!
🍻✨ Your Sponsorship Includes • 2 Beer Tickets 🍺🍺 • Light Bites 🍴 📣 Recognition & Exposure • Social media shoutouts leading up to the event 📱 • Signage on food tables 🪧 • Inclusion in event marketing materials 🎉 👉 Get involved and get seen!
🍻✨ Your Sponsorship Includes • 2 Beer Tickets 🍺🍺 • Light Bites 🍴 📣 Recognition & Exposure • Social media shoutouts leading up to the event 📱 • Signage at the bar 🍹🪧 • Inclusion in event marketing materials 🎉 👉 Get involved and get seen!
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