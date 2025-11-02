1st Annual Reins for Resilience Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Includes general seating, food, 2 drink tickets, and Standard Access to the cowboy hat decorating station/photo booth
A table for up to 6 people, priority seating, food, 12 drink tickets (up to 2 per person), and Standard Access to the cowboy hat decorating station/photo booth
Includes unlimited drinks, food, preferred seating in the loft, Deluxe Upgrade for cowboy hat decorating, and honorable mention at welcome and closing
Premium trims & decorations (rhinestone strands, conchos, charms, fringe, patches, and more!)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!