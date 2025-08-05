1st Annual RHSA ONE SHOT Showdown

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6 swings (first swing eligible for $25 K) · Food platter · "Event Cocktail OR Mocktail" (TBD) · Event t-shirt, All swings qualify for all other on-site competitions and include 6 entries to the raffle.
6 swings (first swing eligible for $25 K) All swings qualify for all other on-site competitions and include 6 entries to the raffle.
3 swings (first swing eligible for $25 K) All swings qualify for all other on-site competitions and include 6 entries to the raffle.
3 swings, can only add to existing package(s), included event T-shirt, while supplies last.
$
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