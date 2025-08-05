Richardson Home School Association

Hosted by

Richardson Home School Association

About this event

1st Annual RHSA ONE SHOT Showdown

506 Lockwood Dr suite a

Richardson, TX 75080, USA

VIP 6-Pack
$90

6 swings (first swing eligible for $25 K) · Food platter · "Event Cocktail OR Mocktail" (TBD) · Event t-shirt, All swings qualify for all other on-site competitions and include 6 entries to the raffle.

6‑Shot Pass – "Double‑Down"
$40

6 swings (first swing eligible for $25 K) All swings qualify for all other on-site competitions and include 6 entries to the raffle.

3‑Shot Pass
$25

3 swings (first swing eligible for $25 K) All swings qualify for all other on-site competitions and include 6 entries to the raffle.

T-Shirt Bonus Turns Package
$30

3 swings, can only add to existing package(s), included event T-shirt, while supplies last.

Add a donation for Richardson Home School Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!