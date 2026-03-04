Outdoor Valor Inc

Hosted by

Outdoor Valor Inc

About this event

1st Annual "Ride for Valor"

5331 N US Hwy 441

Ocala, FL 34475, USA

Single Rider
$40

This includes:
• Entry to Ride for Valor
• Official poker hand
• Access to all stops
• Final rally participation

Rider with Passenger
$60

This includes for two:
• Entry to Ride for Valor
• Official poker hand
• Access to all stops
• Final rally participation

Extra Poker Hand
$10

Add an extra poker hand to improve your chances at the final draw and compete for top prizes at the Ride for Valor rally.

Commemorative Event Patch
$15

First Annual Ride for Valor patch. Sew it on your vest. Mark the beginning of a tradition.

Event Shirt
$30

Official First Annual Ride for Valor commemorative shirt. Limited run. Bold design. Ride it. Wear it. Represent it.

ODV Hat
$30

Outdoor Valor Standard Logo Hat Clean, rugged, built for riders. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Add a donation for Outdoor Valor Inc

$

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