1st Annual "Ride for Valor"

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About this event
This includes:
• Entry to Ride for Valor
• Official poker hand
• Access to all stops
• Final rally participation
This includes for two:
• Entry to Ride for Valor
• Official poker hand
• Access to all stops
• Final rally participation
Add an extra poker hand to improve your chances at the final draw and compete for top prizes at the Ride for Valor rally.
First Annual Ride for Valor patch. Sew it on your vest. Mark the beginning of a tradition.
Official First Annual Ride for Valor commemorative shirt. Limited run. Bold design. Ride it. Wear it. Represent it.
Outdoor Valor Standard Logo Hat Clean, rugged, built for riders. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.
$
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