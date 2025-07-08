Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church

Hosted by

Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church

About this event

1st Annual Ridge Fest

220 Service Rd

Laurel, MS 39443, USA

Car/Truck Show Entry
$20

Want to show off your ride at the 1st Annual Ridge Fest Car & Truck Show? We'd love to have you join us!


🏆 Awards will be given in several categories including:

  • Best in Show
  • Best Truck
  • Preacher’s Pick
  • Best Interior
  • People’s Choice

All proceeds go directly toward the construction of our new church building. Your entry not only puts your vehicle in the spotlight—it also helps support a great cause!

1 Vendor Booth
$40

Want to sell your items at Ridge Fest? We’re now accepting vendors for our 1st annual event!


Booth Pricing:
👉 1 Booth – $40
👉 2 Booths – $70 (Save $10!)


Each booth includes a designated outdoor space for your setup. Bring your own table(s), tent, and any display materials you need. We welcome all types of vendors — from handmade crafts and boutique items to baked goods, décor, and more!


Spaces are limited and reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.


All proceeds go toward our new church building fund.

2 Vendor Booths
$70
Mobile Vendor Spot – Event Fee
$70
Festival Friend Sponsorship
$50
Premier Ridge Sponsorship
$100
Add a donation for Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!