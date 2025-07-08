Hosted by
About this event
Want to show off your ride at the 1st Annual Ridge Fest Car & Truck Show? We'd love to have you join us!
🏆 Awards will be given in several categories including:
All proceeds go directly toward the construction of our new church building. Your entry not only puts your vehicle in the spotlight—it also helps support a great cause!
Want to sell your items at Ridge Fest? We’re now accepting vendors for our 1st annual event!
Booth Pricing:
👉 1 Booth – $40
👉 2 Booths – $70 (Save $10!)
Each booth includes a designated outdoor space for your setup. Bring your own table(s), tent, and any display materials you need. We welcome all types of vendors — from handmade crafts and boutique items to baked goods, décor, and more!
Spaces are limited and reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
All proceeds go toward our new church building fund.
$
