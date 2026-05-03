1st Annual Rock Canyon Golf Tournament, Dinner & Auction

About this event
-Covers tournament entry for one player
-Breakfast (burrito, coffee, and orange juice)
-Lunch reception & silent auction
-Swag bags
Covers everything listed for each golfer:
-Tournament entry
-Breakfast (burrito, coffee, and orange juice)
-Lunch reception & silent auction
-Swag bags
*One Mulligan included in swag bag.
Players can use a maximum of 3 Mulligans during the tournament!
Maximum Exposure – Be the Face of the Tournament
-Sponsor recognition and thank-you during opening announcements and dinner
-Dedicated sponsor banner at event check-in (supplied by sponsor)
-Dedicated sponsor banner at event check-in (supplied by sponsor)
-Option to set up a marketing table or activation at your hole
-Banner will also be displayed at all home Rock Canyon Football games at Echo Park
-Logo featured on RCHS Football website, emails, and social media posts
-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration
-Option to set up a tent on golf course and provide drinks, snacks, and promo giveaways to players
-Banner with your logo displayed prominently at reception (supplied by sponsor)
-Sponsor recognition and thank-you during opening announcements and dinner
-Sponsorship of one hole sign (supplied by sponsor)
-Option to set up a marketing table or activation at your hole
-Banner will also be displayed at all home Rock Canyon Football games at Echo Park
-Logo featured on RCHS Football website, emails, and social media posts
-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration
-Option to set up a tent on golf course and provide drinks, snacks, and promo giveaways to players
-Sign with your logo displayed prominently at breakfast table (supplied by sponsor)
-Sponsor recognition and thank-you during opening announcements and dinner
-Sponsorship of one hole sign (supplied by sponsor)
-Option to set up a marketing table or activation at your hole
-Banner will also be displayed at all home Rock Canyon Football games at Echo Park
-Logo featured on RCHS Football website, emails, and social media posts
-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration
-Option to set up a tent on golf course and provide drinks, snacks, and promo giveaways to players
-Your logo displayed on one beverage cart throughout the event
-Sponsorship of one hole sign
-Option to set up a marketing table or activation at your hole
-Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor)
-Banner will also be displayed at all home Rock Canyon Football games at Echo Park
-Logo featured on RCHS Football website, emails, and social media posts
-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration
-Your company name/logo displayed at a specific hole (sponsor provided)
-Option to set up a marketing table or activation at your hole
-Logo featured on RCHS Football website, emails, and social media posts
-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration
A great way to engage directly with attendees!
Support Our Golf Tournament with a CASH donation towards our auction baskets.
-Your contribution will go toward creating a beautifully curated basket for our golf tournament auction
-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration
-Option to include your business card in auction basket.
*If you would prefer to donate an item or a basket to the auction, please contact us: [email protected]
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