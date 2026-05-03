Rock Canyon Touchdown Club Inc

Hosted by

Rock Canyon Touchdown Club Inc

About this event

1st Annual Rock Canyon Golf Tournament, Dinner & Auction

Single Golfer
$250

-Covers tournament entry for one player

-Breakfast (burrito, coffee, and orange juice)

-Lunch reception & silent auction

-Swag bags

Foursome Golf Team
$980
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Covers everything listed for each golfer:

-Tournament entry

-Breakfast (burrito, coffee, and orange juice)

-Lunch reception & silent auction

-Swag bags

Mulligan
$50

*One Mulligan included in swag bag.

Players can use a maximum of 3 Mulligans during the tournament!

Title Sponsorship
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Maximum Exposure – Be the Face of the Tournament

-Sponsor recognition and thank-you during opening announcements and dinner

-Dedicated sponsor banner at event check-in (supplied by sponsor)

-Dedicated sponsor banner at event check-in (supplied by sponsor)

-Option to set up a marketing table or activation at your hole

-Banner will also be displayed at all home Rock Canyon Football games at Echo Park

-Logo featured on RCHS Football website, emails, and social media posts

-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration

-Option to set up a tent on golf course and provide drinks, snacks, and promo giveaways to players

Reception Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Banner with your logo displayed prominently at reception (supplied by sponsor)

-Sponsor recognition and thank-you during opening announcements and dinner

-Sponsorship of one hole sign (supplied by sponsor)

-Option to set up a marketing table or activation at your hole

-Banner will also be displayed at all home Rock Canyon Football games at Echo Park

-Logo featured on RCHS Football website, emails, and social media posts

-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration

-Option to set up a tent on golf course and provide drinks, snacks, and promo giveaways to players

Breakfast Sponsor
$800

-Sign with your logo displayed prominently at breakfast table (supplied by sponsor)

-Sponsor recognition and thank-you during opening announcements and dinner

-Sponsorship of one hole sign (supplied by sponsor)

-Option to set up a marketing table or activation at your hole

-Banner will also be displayed at all home Rock Canyon Football games at Echo Park

-Logo featured on RCHS Football website, emails, and social media posts

-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration

-Option to set up a tent on golf course and provide drinks, snacks, and promo giveaways to players

Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$1,500

-Your logo displayed on one beverage cart throughout the event

-Sponsorship of one hole sign

-Option to set up a marketing table or activation at your hole

-Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor)

-Banner will also be displayed at all home Rock Canyon Football games at Echo Park

-Logo featured on RCHS Football website, emails, and social media posts

-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration

Hole Sponsorship
$200

-Your company name/logo displayed at a specific hole (sponsor provided)

-Option to set up a marketing table or activation at your hole

-Logo featured on RCHS Football website, emails, and social media posts

-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration

A great way to engage directly with attendees!

Auction Baskets - Cash Donation
Pay what you can

Support Our Golf Tournament with a CASH donation towards our auction baskets.
-Your contribution will go toward creating a beautifully curated basket for our golf tournament auction

-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration
-Option to include your business card in auction basket.


*If you would prefer to donate an item or a basket to the auction, please contact us: [email protected]

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