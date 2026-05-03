1st Annual Rock Canyon Golf Tournament, Dinner & Auction

Maximum Exposure – Be the Face of the Tournament

-Sponsor recognition and thank-you during opening announcements and dinner

-Dedicated sponsor banner at event check-in (supplied by sponsor)

-Dedicated sponsor banner at event check-in (supplied by sponsor)

-Option to set up a marketing table or activation at your hole

-Banner will also be displayed at all home Rock Canyon Football games at Echo Park

-Logo featured on RCHS Football website, emails, and social media posts

-Option to add promotional materials to swag bags distributed at registration

-Option to set up a tent on golf course and provide drinks, snacks, and promo giveaways to players