1st Annual Skylar Henkes Foundation Golf Tournament

Trash Pack includes 1 Mulligan, 1 Free Throw, and 1 Red Tee
* Limit 1 Per Player
Hole Sponsorship
$250
- One Hole Sponsorship
- Social Media Recognition
Par Sponsorship
$1,500
- One Hole Sponsorship
- Company logo put on your choice of either 1) Ball Markers 2) Tees for player welcome bag
- Social Media Recognition
Birdie Sponsorship
$2,500
- Includes one 4-person team
- Company logo put on your choice of either 1) Golf Towel 2) Golf Ball 3) Drawstring Bag 4) Divot Tool for player welcome bag
- Option to hang company banner or set up table at event
- Social Media Recognition
Add a donation for The Skylar Henkes Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!