1st Annual Sneaker Gala: Wellness. Connection. Growth. Purpose.

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About this event
Stand with us in advancing wellness, strengthening connections, and creating a healthier, more resilient community—together.
Show Up. Stand Out. Make an Impact.
Whether you're introducing a new brand, growing your customer base, or building meaningful community partnerships, this event is the perfect place to make authentic connections.
Your Exhibitor Pass Includes:
Come ready to engage, inspire, and connect. Your presence helps create an evening filled with wellness, education, and community impact.
Grow Your Business. Connect with the Community.
Vendor Space Includes:
PLEASE NOTE: You/Vendor are responsible for providing their own table, chairs, displays, linens, and any additional setup materials needed for their space.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!