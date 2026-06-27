A large white sneaker on a pedestal is in the foreground, with a black backdrop featuring "Sneaker Gala" and balloons in the background.
Evolution Career Center

Hosted by

Evolution Career Center

About this event

1st Annual Sneaker Gala: Wellness. Connection. Growth. Purpose.

701 El Portal Dr

San Antonio, TX 78232, USA

General Admission
$80

Stand with us in advancing wellness, strengthening connections, and creating a healthier, more resilient community—together.

Exhibitor Pass
$125

Show Up. Stand Out. Make an Impact.

Whether you're introducing a new brand, growing your customer base, or building meaningful community partnerships, this event is the perfect place to make authentic connections.


Your Exhibitor Pass Includes:

  • One (1) 6-foot table and two chairs
  • One (1) gala admission ticket
  • Recognition as an event vendor
  • Space to display and sell products or share information about your services
  • Networking opportunities with attendees and community leader
  • The opportunity to support a meaningful cause while growing your business

Come ready to engage, inspire, and connect. Your presence helps create an evening filled with wellness, education, and community impact.

Vendor Space
Pay what you can

Grow Your Business. Connect with the Community.

Vendor Space Includes:

  • One designated vendor space
  • Opportunity to market and sell your products or services
  • Networking with attendees, community leaders, and fellow businesses
  • Recognition as an event vendor

PLEASE NOTE: You/Vendor are responsible for providing their own table, chairs, displays, linens, and any additional setup materials needed for their space.

Add a donation for Evolution Career Center

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