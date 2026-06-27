1st Annual Sneaker Gala: Wellness. Connection. Growth. Purpose.

Show Up. Stand Out. Make an Impact.

Whether you're introducing a new brand, growing your customer base, or building meaningful community partnerships, this event is the perfect place to make authentic connections.





Your Exhibitor Pass Includes:

One (1) 6-foot table and two chairs

One (1) gala admission ticket

Recognition as an event vendor

Space to display and sell products or share information about your services

Networking opportunities with attendees and community leader

The opportunity to support a meaningful cause while growing your business

Come ready to engage, inspire, and connect. Your presence helps create an evening filled with wellness, education, and community impact.