1st Annual Spring Cornhole Tournament

About this event
Entry fee for one team (two players) to take part in the cornhole tournament.
Includes entry fee for one team (two players), and a set of customized cornhole boards (bags included) to be used during play with your logo, boards must be ordered no later than February 28th to be available for use at event, if sponsoring after this date you will still receive boards and they can be delivered.
$
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