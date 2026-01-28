Bakersfield Blast Baseball Club

Hosted by

Bakersfield Blast Baseball Club

About this event

1st Annual Spring Cornhole Tournament

8660 Rosedale Hwy

Bakersfield, CA 93312, USA

Team Entry
$200

Entry fee for one team (two players) to take part in the cornhole tournament.

Lane sponsorship
$800

Includes entry fee for one team (two players), and a set of customized cornhole boards (bags included) to be used during play with your logo, boards must be ordered no later than February 28th to be available for use at event, if sponsoring after this date you will still receive boards and they can be delivered.

Add a donation for Bakersfield Blast Baseball Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!