1st Annual Spur N Up Hope Charity Golf Tournament

4 players, carts, range balls, raffle tickets, goodie bags, box lunch, dinner, prizes and more for each person on the team.
Hole Sponsor
$200
Signage at hole sponsored with the logo of your choice.
Clydesdale Title Sponsor
$7,500
Clydesdale Title Sponsor ~ 4 Teams - Hole Sponsor - Logo on www.spurnuphope.com & all marketing -
Signage at Spur N Up Hope farm
1/2 day Team Building Retreat for 6 people at Spur N Up Hope
Thoroughbred Sponsor
$1,550
Thoroughbred Sponsor - 3 Teams,
Hole Sponsor & Logo on Social & Print Marketing
Mustang Sponsor
$1,050
Mustang Sponsor - 2 Teams - Hole Sponsor
Logo presence in Social Media Marketing &
Hole Sponsor
Pony Sponsor
$550
Pony Sponsor - 1 Team & Hole Sponsor
Lunch Sponsor
$750
Lunch to be provided to all players and volunteers
Dinner Sponsor
$750
Contribute towards dinner for players and volunteers or provide dinner instead call Lee for more information at 804-840-5305
Golf Ball Sponsor
$750
Hole in One Sponsor
$750
Logo presence at the "Hole in One" hole
Goodie Bag Sponsor
$750
Sponsor can choose to provide the goodie bags for each player or supply their logo and we will order the bags for each player. If you would like to provide the bags as the Sponsor, contact Lee for more details at 804-840-5305.
Cart Sponsor
$750
Have your logo on the Hospitality Golf Cart which will be driving around during the event.
Dessert Sponsor
$750
If you would like to provide the dessert as the Sponsor instead of paying the Sponsor price, contact Lee for more details at 804-840-5305
