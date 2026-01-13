Inaugural St. Rose of Lima Golf Outing

About this event
Includes two (2) foursomes, four (4) additional dinner attendees, golfer wristbands for games, driving range and tee signage, clubhouse signage and name recognition in event publication.
Includes two (2) foursomes, four (4) additional dinner attendees, golfer wristbands for games, tee signage, clubhouse signage and name recognition in event publication.
Includes two (2) foursomes, golfer wristbands for games, tee signage, clubhouse signage and name recognition in event publication.
Includes one (1) foursome, golfer wristbands for games, tee signage, clubhouse signage and name recognition in event publication.
Includes one (1) foursome, all meals, golfer wristbands, putting green and tee signage and name recognition in event publication.
Includes one (1) foursome, all meals, golfer wristbands, tee signage and name recognition in event publication.
Your golfer ticket includes a full day on the course with breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a two-hour open bar.
(4) Dinner tickets included, prominent signage at breakfast and name recognition in event publication.
(4) Dinner tickets included, prominent signage at lunch and name recognition in event publication.
(4) Dinner tickets included, prominent signage at dinner and name recognition in event publication.
Logo placed in all golf carts and name recognition in event publication.
Signage at all refreshment stops (3) and on beverage carts (2), and name recognition in event publication.
Prominent signage at driving range and name recognition in event publication.
Prominent putting green signage and name recognition in event publication.
Prominent signage on centerpiece at dinner and name recognition in event publication.
Signage at event and name recognition in event publication.
Prominent signage at tee box and name recognition in event publication.
Sponsor our principal to participate in the day's event.
Sponsor one of our priests to participate in the day's event.
This wristband includes participation in the day's games: longest drive, closest to pin, and putting contest. *Will be $75 day of event.
Participate in your chance to win.
Reception only. Join us for a two hour open bar with dinner buffet.
$
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