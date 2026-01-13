St Rose Of Lima Roman Catholic Church

Hosted by

St Rose Of Lima Roman Catholic Church

About this event

Inaugural St. Rose of Lima Golf Outing

1 Long Island Ave

Farmingdale, NY 11735, USA

King of the Court Sponsor
$12,000

Includes two (2) foursomes, four (4) additional dinner attendees, golfer wristbands for games, driving range and tee signage, clubhouse signage and name recognition in event publication.

Golden Knight Sponsor
$9,000

Includes two (2) foursomes, four (4) additional dinner attendees, golfer wristbands for games, tee signage, clubhouse signage and name recognition in event publication.

Red Rose Sponsor
$7,500

Includes two (2) foursomes, golfer wristbands for games, tee signage, clubhouse signage and name recognition in event publication.

Shield of Armor Sponsor
$5,000

Includes one (1) foursome, golfer wristbands for games, tee signage, clubhouse signage and name recognition in event publication.

Gold Foursome Package
$3,200

Includes one (1) foursome, all meals, golfer wristbands, putting green and tee signage and name recognition in event publication.


Black Foursome Package
$2,400

Includes one (1) foursome, all meals, golfer wristbands, tee signage and name recognition in event publication.

Golfer
$450

Your golfer ticket includes a full day on the course with breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a two-hour open bar.

Breakfast Sponsor
$3,000

(4) Dinner tickets included, prominent signage at breakfast and name recognition in event publication.


Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

(4) Dinner tickets included, prominent signage at lunch and name recognition in event publication.

Dinner Sponsor
$3,000

(4) Dinner tickets included, prominent signage at dinner and name recognition in event publication.


Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Logo placed in all golf carts and name recognition in event publication.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Signage at all refreshment stops (3) and on beverage carts (2), and name recognition in event publication.


Driving Range Sponsor
$1,000

Prominent signage at driving range and name recognition in event publication.

Putting Green Sponsor
$1,000

Prominent putting green signage and name recognition in event publication.

Noble Family Sponsor
$500

Prominent signage on centerpiece at dinner and name recognition in event publication.

Family Sponsor
$100

Signage at event and name recognition in event publication.

Tee Sign
$250

Prominent signage at tee box and name recognition in event publication.

Sponsor The Principal
$450

Sponsor our principal to participate in the day's event.

Sponsor A Priest
$450

Sponsor one of our priests to participate in the day's event.

Golfer Wristband
$60

This wristband includes participation in the day's games: longest drive, closest to pin, and putting contest. *Will be $75 day of event.

Hole-in-one Competition
$50

Participate in your chance to win.

Dinner Attendee
$200

Reception only. Join us for a two hour open bar with dinner buffet.

Add a donation for St Rose Of Lima Roman Catholic Church

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