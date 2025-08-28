Girl Scout Troop 237
1st Annual Troop 237 Sneaker Ball
2941 E Harris Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Kids
$15
🎟️ Your ticket includes:
Entry to the
Sneaker Ball
👟
Access to dancing, music, and entertainment 🎶
Light refreshments & drinks 🍴🥂
A night full of fun, fashion, and memories! 💃🏽🕺🏽
Adults
$20
🎟️ Your ticket includes:
Entry to the
Sneaker Ball
👟
Access to dancing, music, and entertainment 🎶
Light refreshments & drinks 🍴🥂
A night full of fun, fashion, and memories! 💃🏽🕺🏽
