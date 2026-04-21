Uglykidd Training Group

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Uglykidd Training Group

About this event

1st Annual Ugly Kidd Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship Page

Platinum Level Sponsorship item
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$5,000

Enjoy 2 - foursome entries into the tournament while putting your brand front and center. Your logo will be displayed at the clubhouse during registration and awards, featured on a tee sign, printed on the top of the official Ugly Kidd Golf Tournament t-shirt, and promoted across our social media channels. An additional drink ticket per golfer will also be included for your both of your foursomes.

Gold Level Sponsorship item
Gold Level Sponsorship
$2,500

Enjoy a foursome entry into the tournament while putting your brand front and center. Your logo will be displayed at the clubhouse during registration and awards, featured on a tee sign, printed on the official Ugly Kidd Golf Tournament t-shirt, as well as promoted across our social media channels. An additional drink ticket per golfer will also be included for your foursome.

Trophy Sponsorship item
Trophy Sponsorship
$1,500

Enjoy a foursome entry into the tournament while putting your brand front and center. Your logo will be displayed at the clubhouse during registration and awards next to the trophies, featured on a tee sign, printed on the official Ugly Kidd Golf Tournament t-shirt, and promoted across our social media channels. Your logo will be included on the trophy plates as well.

Putting Green Sponsorship item
Putting Green Sponsorship
$1,500

Enjoy a foursome entry while putting your brand front and center. Your logo will be displayed at the clubhouse during registration and awards, featured on a tee sign at the putting green during our putting challenge—where bottles of your favorite bourbons are awarded as prizes—printed on the official Ugly Kidd Golf Tournament t-shirt, and promoted across our social media channels.

Corporate Sponsorship item
Corporate Sponsorship
$650

Put your company logo front and center at a tee box during the tournament. Includes a custom tee sign with your logo and entry for one foursome.

Beverage Cart Sponsorship item
Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$500

Enjoy the tournament while putting your brand front and center. Your logo will be displayed at the clubhouse during registration and awards, featured on both of the beverage carts during the tournament, printed on the official Ugly Kidd Golf Tournament t-shirt, and promoted across our social media platforms.

Tee Sponsorship item
Tee Sponsorship
$200

Put your company logo front and center at a tee box during the tournament. Your company will be promoted across all our social media accounts as well.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!