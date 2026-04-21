1st Annual Ugly Kidd Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship Page

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About this event
Enjoy 2 - foursome entries into the tournament while putting your brand front and center. Your logo will be displayed at the clubhouse during registration and awards, featured on a tee sign, printed on the top of the official Ugly Kidd Golf Tournament t-shirt, and promoted across our social media channels. An additional drink ticket per golfer will also be included for your both of your foursomes.
Enjoy a foursome entry into the tournament while putting your brand front and center. Your logo will be displayed at the clubhouse during registration and awards, featured on a tee sign, printed on the official Ugly Kidd Golf Tournament t-shirt, as well as promoted across our social media channels. An additional drink ticket per golfer will also be included for your foursome.
Enjoy a foursome entry into the tournament while putting your brand front and center. Your logo will be displayed at the clubhouse during registration and awards next to the trophies, featured on a tee sign, printed on the official Ugly Kidd Golf Tournament t-shirt, and promoted across our social media channels. Your logo will be included on the trophy plates as well.
Enjoy a foursome entry while putting your brand front and center. Your logo will be displayed at the clubhouse during registration and awards, featured on a tee sign at the putting green during our putting challenge—where bottles of your favorite bourbons are awarded as prizes—printed on the official Ugly Kidd Golf Tournament t-shirt, and promoted across our social media channels.
Put your company logo front and center at a tee box during the tournament. Includes a custom tee sign with your logo and entry for one foursome.
Enjoy the tournament while putting your brand front and center. Your logo will be displayed at the clubhouse during registration and awards, featured on both of the beverage carts during the tournament, printed on the official Ugly Kidd Golf Tournament t-shirt, and promoted across our social media platforms.
Put your company logo front and center at a tee box during the tournament. Your company will be promoted across all our social media accounts as well.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!