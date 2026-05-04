1st Annual UPMA Summer Inclusion Showcase

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About this event
$
General Admission ticket for one (1) Adult (16+yrs).
General Admission ticket for one (1) child (under 16).
General Admission ticket for one (1) adult (16+) that lets us know accommodations are needed.
General Admission ticket for one (1) child (under 16) that lets us know accommodations are needed.
3 slides, chips, and a drink!
Competitor ticket. We will contact you for your information and match setup. You will receive a full refund if you are not matched or competitor list is full.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!