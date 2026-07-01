A winding dirt road leads through a wooded area towards a grassy field with a building and parked cars, all under a soft, hazy sunset sky.
United Way Of Brazoria County

Hosted by

United Way Of Brazoria County

About this event

1st Annual UWBC Skeet Shoot Showcase OG

10430-11172 FM 521 Rd

Rosharon, TX 77583, USA

"THE PULL!!" Sponsor
$20,000

Two VIP teams (4-person) included, Presenting "Trophy" Title engravement, Maximum Exposure to digital recognition, social platforms and premium signage throughout event as well all entries onto the property, as well as on all event promotions and products on site. Possible press exposure. Company and Individual recognition.

TOP GUN Sponsor
$10,000

Two VIP teams (4-person) included . Exposure to digital recognition, social platforms and signage throughout event as well as on all event promotions and products on site. Possible press exposure. Highlight re-cap exposure.

12-Gauge (ammunition) Sponsor
$5,000

VIP team(4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on ammo signage, event signage and recognition during safety meeting, recognition during awards and highlight re-cap exposure.

Sharpshooter (Beverage)
$4,000

VIP team(4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, and recognition during awards as well as highlight recap exposure.

Double -Barrell Safety Sponsor
$3,000

Provide Safety Glasses

VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure.

High House (breakfast) Sponsor
$3,000

VIP team(4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, and recognition during awards as well as highlight recap exposure.

Low House (Lunch) Sponsor
$3,000

VIP team(4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, and recognition during awards as well as highlight recap exposure.

Venue Sponsor
$3,000

VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure.

Smoke and Clay Sponsor
$3,000

VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure. Swag Bag

Smoke and Clay Sponsor
$3,000

VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure. Swag Item

Smoke and Clay Sponsor
$3,000

VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure. Swag item

Grand Champion Awards Sponsor
$3,000

VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure. Option to build the awards stand with signage.

High House Silo
$2,500

VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, sign on the main silo, as well as highlight recap exposure.

Low House Silo
$2,000

VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, signage on the complimenting silo , as well as highlight recap exposure.

Marksman 4-man Team
$1,500

4-person team, swag bag for each person. Food and drinks provided. Chance to win custom, unique prizes 1-3rd places. Public and digital recognition as well as possible press release. Major bragging rights! Come shoot your shot!

Zeus -Cannon Ball Shot (large)
$40

Shoot off a real cannon at the event.

Baby- Cannon Ball Shot (small)
$30

Shoot off a live cannon at the event

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