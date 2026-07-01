1st Annual UWBC Skeet Shoot Showcase OG

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About this event
Two VIP teams (4-person) included, Presenting "Trophy" Title engravement, Maximum Exposure to digital recognition, social platforms and premium signage throughout event as well all entries onto the property, as well as on all event promotions and products on site. Possible press exposure. Company and Individual recognition.
Two VIP teams (4-person) included . Exposure to digital recognition, social platforms and signage throughout event as well as on all event promotions and products on site. Possible press exposure. Highlight re-cap exposure.
VIP team(4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on ammo signage, event signage and recognition during safety meeting, recognition during awards and highlight re-cap exposure.
VIP team(4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, and recognition during awards as well as highlight recap exposure.
Provide Safety Glasses
VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure.
VIP team(4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, and recognition during awards as well as highlight recap exposure.
VIP team(4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, and recognition during awards as well as highlight recap exposure.
VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure.
VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure. Swag Bag
VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure. Swag Item
VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure. Swag item
VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, as well as highlight recap exposure. Option to build the awards stand with signage.
VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, sign on the main silo, as well as highlight recap exposure.
VIP team (4-person) included. Digital recognition, publication on signage, signage on the complimenting silo , as well as highlight recap exposure.
4-person team, swag bag for each person. Food and drinks provided. Chance to win custom, unique prizes 1-3rd places. Public and digital recognition as well as possible press release. Major bragging rights! Come shoot your shot!
Shoot off a real cannon at the event.
Shoot off a live cannon at the event
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