The Society for the Innocents

Hosted by

The Society for the Innocents

About this event

1st Annual Voices of the Innocents Banquet

Cottonwood Church 273 Co Rd 527

Dublin, TX 76446

Table for 8
$500

A reserved table for 8 people, including the social hour with Hors d'oeuvre and Dinner

Individual Ticket
$75

Admit one person to including the Social Hour with Hors d'oeuvre and Dinner

Virtual Guest
$50

Join us for the 1st Annual Voices of the Innocents Banquet from wherever you are. As a Virtual Guest, you will receive exclusive access to a live stream of the evening’s program, including our guest speaker, Carol Everett.


While you may not be with us in person, your participation directly supports the Saint Anne House maternity home project—providing shelter, support, and hope for women facing unexpected pregnancies.


A private viewing link will be sent prior to the event.

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