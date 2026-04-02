Join us for the 1st Annual Voices of the Innocents Banquet from wherever you are. As a Virtual Guest, you will receive exclusive access to a live stream of the evening’s program, including our guest speaker, Carol Everett.





While you may not be with us in person, your participation directly supports the Saint Anne House maternity home project—providing shelter, support, and hope for women facing unexpected pregnancies.





A private viewing link will be sent prior to the event.