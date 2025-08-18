1st Annual Wreath Parade

Dream of a "White Christmas" with this elegant 24" flocked wreath. Decorated with a fluffy, layered bow and silver leaves, it features glittery pine cones tucked among sprigs of pale greenery. This classic wreath was designed by a St. Joseph artist whose handcrafted wreaths have been auctioned at the Sugarplum Festival and donated to other local organizations to support our art community. This timeless piece adds a touch of nostalgia to any holiday decor!