1st Annual Wreath Parade

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This candy-covered wreath looks good enough to eat with pastel decorations and a princess nutcracker. Made by Schweetz Candy Co.
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A flirty twist on holiday tradition, Coquette Christmas sparkles with pastel baubles, velvet bows, and a pink and turquoise nutcracker centerpiece. Inspired by the romantic, whimsical charm of the coquette aesthetic, this wreath by Garden Gate Flowers is a festive nod to sugarplum dreams and downtown sparkle!
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Santa is taking a much needed break in the middle of a blizzard of fluffy tulle! This creation by Downtown Frames includes a zippered wreath storage bag to keep your purchase looking pristine for years to come!
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A bejeweled spider has Santa trapped in their web! Can Santa make it out in time for Christmas? Spooky meets Christmas in this 18" greenery wreath from Nesting Goods!
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For the cat lover in your life, this fun wreath with playful kittens in non-traditional Christmas colors can stay out long after the holidays are over!
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This slim wreath features scrabble tiles spelling the word "believe". Great for a small space between two doors!
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Grapevine, holly, and fern evoke the feeling of a forest in winter in this versatile wreath that you can display all season long!
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This eye catching wreath features full bows, a large light-up (plastic) gingerbread house, and festive cookie details. Created by the Main Street Association, this wreath is a show stopper!
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This beautifully crafted LIGHTED holiday wreath is complete with six large jingle bells and twenty-five $1 bills neatly nestled in greenery and red berries. Created by Commerce Bank. It is a robust wreath that would look great over a fireplace! Lit with 100 count white lights with plug.
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This striking rectangular wreath is decorated with pine and holly berries by Miracle Truss Buildings.
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Hip, hip huzzah for the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival Christmas wreath! Crowned with a mighty sword, this wreath boasts the best of the renfest world, with knights, pirates, mermaids, treasure, chalices, and even a turkey leg! This wreath brings medievel merriment home for the holidays!
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Dream of a "White Christmas" with this elegant 24" flocked wreath. Decorated with a fluffy, layered bow and silver leaves, it features glittery pine cones tucked among sprigs of pale greenery. This classic wreath was designed by a St. Joseph artist whose handcrafted wreaths have been auctioned at the Sugarplum Festival and donated to other local organizations to support our art community. This timeless piece adds a touch of nostalgia to any holiday decor!
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Oh no, the Grinch is stealing Christmas... including this wreath! Featuring everyone's favorite holiday curmudgeon, this wreath with be sure to attract some attention wherever it hangs. Crafted by local treasure Frank Polleck!
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This warm candy cane wreath from the Joyce Raye Patterson Center is made from fuzzy chenille yarn and features battery operated white lights. This cozy wreath would look great on an interior door!
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It's the art-iest time of the the year! An elf is busy creating in Santa's workshop in this fun and festive creation by the Allied Arts Association! Perfect for the artists in your life!
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Bedecked with Christmas ribbon, candy canes, pinecones and more, this wreath has it all! You'll be the envy of your neighborhood with this hanging on your front door!
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This nostalgic piece features a corn silk angel surrounded by poinsettias. Reminiscent of Christmases past!
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Blue and silver foliage and bows wrap this grapevine wreath created by VERITAS Systems Construction.
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Textured greenery and dangling elf feet add fun and flair to this whimsical wreath.
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This wreath features twigs, snow dusted holly and a red tartan ribbon with homespun flair!
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A glittering nutcracker is the centerpiece of this lovely classic Christmas wreath.
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Santa's bringing coffee this year! This whimsical wreath features mini coffee cups filled with latte mix and a stocking with a $25 Starbucks gift card inside!
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Sheet music and holly have been crafted into this fun and festive wreath by the St. Joseph Symphony. Perfect for the music lover in your life!
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This unique wreath is crafted from upcycled Christmas cards. Full of quirky, homespun charm!
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Santa will be happy to welcome holiday guests to your home this season with this lovely red mesh wreath!
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This 18" Christmas wreath features an outdoorsy mood with pinecones and red birds. Santa is featured in the middle to remind us that he is on his way!
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This large circular wreath features all that Patrick Lile American Family offers!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!