Hosted by

Performing Arts Assn Of St Joseph Inc

About this event

Sales closed

1st Annual Wreath Parade

Pick-up location

713 Edmond St, St Joseph, MO 64501, USA

Schweet Christmas (#1) item
Schweet Christmas (#1)
$25

Starting bid

This candy-covered wreath looks good enough to eat with pastel decorations and a princess nutcracker. Made by Schweetz Candy Co.

Coquette Christmas (#12) item
Coquette Christmas (#12)
$25

Starting bid

A flirty twist on holiday tradition, Coquette Christmas sparkles with pastel baubles, velvet bows, and a pink and turquoise nutcracker centerpiece. Inspired by the romantic, whimsical charm of the coquette aesthetic, this wreath by Garden Gate Flowers is a festive nod to sugarplum dreams and downtown sparkle!

Breaking in a Blizzard (#11) item
Breaking in a Blizzard (#11)
$25

Starting bid

Santa is taking a much needed break in the middle of a blizzard of fluffy tulle! This creation by Downtown Frames includes a zippered wreath storage bag to keep your purchase looking pristine for years to come!

Holiday Web (#9) item
Holiday Web (#9)
$25

Starting bid

A bejeweled spider has Santa trapped in their web! Can Santa make it out in time for Christmas? Spooky meets Christmas in this 18" greenery wreath from Nesting Goods!

Christmas Cats (#21: Untitled 1) item
Christmas Cats (#21: Untitled 1)
$25

Starting bid

For the cat lover in your life, this fun wreath with playful kittens in non-traditional Christmas colors can stay out long after the holidays are over!

Believe (#28: Untitled 3) item
Believe (#28: Untitled 3)
$25

Starting bid

This slim wreath features scrabble tiles spelling the word "believe". Great for a small space between two doors!

Winter Forest (#31: Untitled 2) item
Winter Forest (#31: Untitled 2)
$25

Starting bid

Grapevine, holly, and fern evoke the feeling of a forest in winter in this versatile wreath that you can display all season long!

Gingerbread Holiday (#29: Untitled 4) item
Gingerbread Holiday (#29: Untitled 4)
$25

Starting bid

This eye catching wreath features full bows, a large light-up (plastic) gingerbread house, and festive cookie details. Created by the Main Street Association, this wreath is a show stopper!

Jingle All the Way to the Bank (#27) item
Jingle All the Way to the Bank (#27)
$25

Starting bid

This beautifully crafted LIGHTED holiday wreath is complete with six large jingle bells and twenty-five $1 bills neatly nestled in greenery and red berries. Created by Commerce Bank. It is a robust wreath that would look great over a fireplace! Lit with 100 count white lights with plug.

The Framework of Miracles (#25) item
The Framework of Miracles (#25)
$25

Starting bid

This striking rectangular wreath is decorated with pine and holly berries by Miracle Truss Buildings.

The Crown of the Christmas Court (#13) item
The Crown of the Christmas Court (#13)
$25

Starting bid

Hip, hip huzzah for the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival Christmas wreath! Crowned with a mighty sword, this wreath boasts the best of the renfest world, with knights, pirates, mermaids, treasure, chalices, and even a turkey leg! This wreath brings medievel merriment home for the holidays!

White Christmas (#16) item
White Christmas (#16)
$25

Starting bid

Dream of a "White Christmas" with this elegant 24" flocked wreath. Decorated with a fluffy, layered bow and silver leaves, it features glittery pine cones tucked among sprigs of pale greenery. This classic wreath was designed by a St. Joseph artist whose handcrafted wreaths have been auctioned at the Sugarplum Festival and donated to other local organizations to support our art community. This timeless piece adds a touch of nostalgia to any holiday decor!

Running Away with Christmas (#15) item
Running Away with Christmas (#15)
$25

Starting bid

Oh no, the Grinch is stealing Christmas... including this wreath! Featuring everyone's favorite holiday curmudgeon, this wreath with be sure to attract some attention wherever it hangs. Crafted by local treasure Frank Polleck!

Candy Cane (#26: Untitled 5) item
Candy Cane (#26: Untitled 5)
$25

Starting bid

This warm candy cane wreath from the Joyce Raye Patterson Center is made from fuzzy chenille yarn and features battery operated white lights. This cozy wreath would look great on an interior door!

Artsy Christmas (#17) item
Artsy Christmas (#17)
$25

Starting bid

It's the art-iest time of the the year! An elf is busy creating in Santa's workshop in this fun and festive creation by the Allied Arts Association! Perfect for the artists in your life!

Christmas Noel (#14: Untitled 5) item
Christmas Noel (#14: Untitled 5)
$25

Starting bid

Bedecked with Christmas ribbon, candy canes, pinecones and more, this wreath has it all! You'll be the envy of your neighborhood with this hanging on your front door!

Corn Silk Angel (#23: Untitled 6) item
Corn Silk Angel (#23: Untitled 6)
$25

Starting bid

This nostalgic piece features a corn silk angel surrounded by poinsettias. Reminiscent of Christmases past!

Built with Integrity (#24) item
Built with Integrity (#24)
$25

Starting bid

Blue and silver foliage and bows wrap this grapevine wreath created by VERITAS Systems Construction.

Twinkle Toes (#30) item
Twinkle Toes (#30)
$25

Starting bid

Textured greenery and dangling elf feet add fun and flair to this whimsical wreath.

Red Tartan (#19: Untitled 7) item
Red Tartan (#19: Untitled 7)
$25

Starting bid

This wreath features twigs, snow dusted holly and a red tartan ribbon with homespun flair!

Nutcracker Christmas (#20: Untitled 8) item
Nutcracker Christmas (#20: Untitled 8)
$25

Starting bid

A glittering nutcracker is the centerpiece of this lovely classic Christmas wreath.

Coffee Craze (#18: Untitled 9) item
Coffee Craze (#18: Untitled 9)
$25

Starting bid

Santa's bringing coffee this year! This whimsical wreath features mini coffee cups filled with latte mix and a stocking with a $25 Starbucks gift card inside!

Musical Musings (#22) item
Musical Musings (#22)
$25

Starting bid

Sheet music and holly have been crafted into this fun and festive wreath by the St. Joseph Symphony. Perfect for the music lover in your life!

Christmas Card Wreath (#5) item
Christmas Card Wreath (#5)
$25

Starting bid

This unique wreath is crafted from upcycled Christmas cards. Full of quirky, homespun charm!

Santa at Your Door (#10) item
Santa at Your Door (#10)
$25

Starting bid

Santa will be happy to welcome holiday guests to your home this season with this lovely red mesh wreath!

Red Bird (#7) item
Red Bird (#7)
$25

Starting bid

This 18" Christmas wreath features an outdoorsy mood with pinecones and red birds. Santa is featured in the middle to remind us that he is on his way!

American Family (#6: Untitled 10) item
American Family (#6: Untitled 10)
$25

Starting bid

This large circular wreath features all that Patrick Lile American Family offers!

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