1ST ANNUAL LIONS 1ST DOWN CLUB CLAY SHOOT

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About this event
•Two teams of 4 shooters
•Exclusive listing as a course sponsor
• Premiere logo recognition on all event signage, promotional materials, website, and football games
•Logo printed on banner to be hung at football games
•Picture for social media •Logo/name on Lion head for 2026 season
•Two teams of 4 shooters
• Logo recognition on all event signage, promotional materials, website, and football games •Logo printed on banner to be hung at football games
•1 team of 4 shooters
• Logo recognition on all event signage, promotional materials, website, and football games •Logo printed on banner to be hung at football games
$
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