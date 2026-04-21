AMR Drive for Hope

Hosted by

AMR Drive for Hope

About this event

1ST ANNUAL LIONS 1ST DOWN CLUB CLAY SHOOT

5482 Shelby Rd

Fort Worth, TX 76140, USA

Top Gun
$10,000

•Two teams of 4 shooters

•Exclusive listing as a course sponsor

• Premiere logo recognition on all event signage, promotional materials, website, and football games

•Logo printed on banner to be hung at football games

•Picture for social media •Logo/name on Lion head for 2026 season

Sharp Shooter
$5,000

•Two teams of 4 shooters

• Logo recognition on all event signage, promotional materials, website, and football games •Logo printed on banner to be hung at football games

Marksman
$2,000

•1 team of 4 shooters

• Logo recognition on all event signage, promotional materials, website, and football games •Logo printed on banner to be hung at football games

Swag Sponsor
$5,000
Event Meal Sponsor
$2,500
Shooting Station Sponsor
$1,500
Team (4 shooters)
$600
Individual Shooter
$200
Donation Opportunity: 1st Down Club Gold
$2,500
Donation Opportunity: 1st Down Club Silver
$1,500
Donation Opportunity: 1st Down Club Bronze
$500
Add a donation for AMR Drive for Hope

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