1st FRIDAY FISH FRY

About this event
Studio A, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Southern Fried Catfish, choice of three sides [Choose from the following sides on your next page: Candied Yams, Collard Greens, Macaroni and Cheese, Potato Salad], a roll, and a drink.
Delivery provided within 3 miles from Downtown Pomona with the purchase of 3 meals.
Southern Fried Catfish, choice of three sides [Choose from the following sides on your next page: Candied Yams, Collard Greens, Macaroni and Cheese, Potato Salad], a roll, and a drink.
Be sure to include your delivery address on the next page.
$
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