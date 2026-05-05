Conceptual Art Therapy

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Conceptual Art Therapy

About this event

1st FRIDAY FISH FRY

558 W 2nd St

Studio A, Pomona, CA 91766, USA

Catfish Meal
$25

Southern Fried Catfish, choice of three sides [Choose from the following sides on your next page: Candied Yams, Collard Greens, Macaroni and Cheese, Potato Salad], a roll, and a drink.

Filet of Sole Meal
$25

Southern Fried Filet of Sole, choice of three sides [Choose from the following sides on your next page: Candied Yams, Collard Greens, Macaroni and Cheese, Potato Salad], a roll, and a drink.

Sides Only
$15

Choice of three sides ONLY [Choose from the following sides on your next page: Candied Yams, Collard Greens, Macaroni and Cheese, Potato Salad], a roll, and a drink.

Single Side
$7

Choose from the following sides on your next page: Candied Yams, Collard Greens, Macaroni and Cheese, Potato Salad

Banana Pudding
$7

The Honey and Knife's deliciously famous banana pudding.

Meal Delivered - Three Plate Minimum
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Delivery provided within 3 miles from Downtown Pomona with the purchase of 3 meals.


Southern Fried Catfish, choice of three sides [Choose from the following sides on your next page: Candied Yams, Collard Greens, Macaroni and Cheese, Potato Salad], a roll, and a drink.


Be sure to include your delivery address on the next page.

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