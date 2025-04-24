1st Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser- North Oakland Bucks

(2) foursomes entered into the outing, 5 minute optional speech, cart signage near the clubhouse, recognition during announcements at opening ceremony and dinner, title sponsor of event (presented by...) on all materials, individual social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, *company provided banner hung at registration and dinner, mention on sponsor board

(2) foursomes entered into the outing, 5 minute optional speech, cart signage near the clubhouse, recognition during announcements at opening ceremony and dinner, title sponsor of event (presented by...) on all materials, individual social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, *company provided banner hung at registration and dinner, mention on sponsor board

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