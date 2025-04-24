1st Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser- North Oakland Bucks

Ticket includes lunch at the turn, dinner and (4) drink tickets.
Ticket includes lunch at the turn, dinner and (4) drink tickets.
Foursome
$660
Ticket includes lunch at the turn, dinner and (4) drink tickets per player.
Ticket includes lunch at the turn, dinner and (4) drink tickets per player.
10 Point Buck Sponsor
$5,000
(2) foursomes entered into the outing, 5 minute optional speech, cart signage near the clubhouse, recognition during announcements at opening ceremony and dinner, title sponsor of event (presented by...) on all materials, individual social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, *company provided banner hung at registration and dinner, mention on sponsor board
(2) foursomes entered into the outing, 5 minute optional speech, cart signage near the clubhouse, recognition during announcements at opening ceremony and dinner, title sponsor of event (presented by...) on all materials, individual social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, *company provided banner hung at registration and dinner, mention on sponsor board
8 Point Buck Sponsor
$2,500
(1) foursome entered into the outing, recognition during announcements, recognition in printed materials and website, individual social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, *company provided banner hung at driving range, mention on sponsor board
(1) foursome entered into the outing, recognition during announcements, recognition in printed materials and website, individual social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, *company provided banner hung at driving range, mention on sponsor board
6 Point Buck Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition during announcements, recognition in printed materials and website, shared sponsor social media post, Opportunity to contribute to gift bags, Signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, Mention on sponsor board
Recognition during announcements, recognition in printed materials and website, shared sponsor social media post, Opportunity to contribute to gift bags, Signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, Mention on sponsor board
4 Point Buck Sponsor
$500
Recognition in printed materials and website, shared sponsor social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, mention on sponsor board
Recognition in printed materials and website, shared sponsor social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, mention on sponsor board
Hole Sponsor
$250
Logo/name on a tee sign, mention on sponsor board
Logo/name on a tee sign, mention on sponsor board
Dinner Only Ticket
$40
(1) Ticket for dinner
(1) Ticket for dinner
Cash Outing Donor
$50
Mention on sponsor board. If you want to give a different amount, enter the amount below in the "add a donation" field.
Mention on sponsor board. If you want to give a different amount, enter the amount below in the "add a donation" field.
Silent Auction Donor
Free
Please email [email protected] and list the item you plan on donating and we will coordinate pickup.
Please email [email protected] and list the item you plan on donating and we will coordinate pickup.
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