1st International Food Festival at GSM

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Food and kids' entertainment.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Bring a dish representing your culture or heritage and get a discount for 2 adults.
It can be savory or sweet, best is finger food. A portion of 6.
Help with set up before the event or clean up after the event. And your adults joining the party get in for free. (maximum 2 adults go free)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!