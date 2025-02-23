1st Lutheran Bright Futures Gala 2025 Sponsorship

1000 Fianna Way

Fort Smith, AR 72916, USA

Panther Sponsor
$5,000
Up to 16 tickets to Gala Listing with logo on school website, social media, and weekly newsletter Option to present during program Full page ad with logo in event program Sponsor Banner in School Gym for 1 year

Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Up to 8 tickets to Gala Listing with logo on school website, social media, and weekly newsletter Announced during program 1/2 page ad with logo in event program Sponsor Banner in School Gym for 1 year

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Up to 8 tickets to Gala Listing with logo on school website, social media, and weekly newsletter 1/4 page ad with logo in event program Sponsor Banner in School Gym for 1 year

Bronze Sponsor
$500
Up to 4 tickets to Gala Listing with logo on school website, social media, and weekly newsletter Listed in event program Sponsor Banner in School Gym for 1 year

Bright Future Sponsor
$200

Listing with logo on school website, social media, and weekly newsletter Listed in event program

Center Fold Single Page or Back Cover Ad
$500

Listing and logo placed on the Center Fold Single Page or Back Cover of program book

Full Page Ad
$175

Full page listing and logo in program book

Half Page Ad
$100

Half page listing and logo in program book

Business Card Ad
$50

Business card listing in program book

