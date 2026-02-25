Offered by

1st Maintenance Squadron Booster Club

About this shop

1MXS's Shop

Meat Stick
$1.50

Choose one Meat stick from our station in a snack bar

0
Challenge Coin item
Challenge Coin item
Challenge Coin
$20

1MXS Challenge Coin!

0
Morale Patch item
Morale Patch
$10

1MXS Morale Patch, authorized for wear on fridays!

0
1MXS Patch item
1MXS Patch
$5

The official 1MXS Patch authorized for daily wear

0
Koozie item
Koozie item
Koozie
$1

1MXS Koozie!

0
Keytag item
Keytag item
Keytag
$5

1MXS key tag featuring an F22 silhouette and our chant!

0
Lanyard item
Lanyard
$10

1MXS Lanyard, featuring an F22 silhouette and our chant! Breakaway to be flight line Freindly!

0
XXL Morale Shirt item
XXL Morale Shirt item
XXL Morale Shirt
$20

Authorized for wear on Fridays!

0
XL Morale Shirt item
XL Morale Shirt item
XL Morale Shirt
$20

Authorized for wear on Fridays!

0
L Morale Shirt item
L Morale Shirt item
L Morale Shirt
$20

Authorized for wear on Fridays!

0
M Morale Shirt item
M Morale Shirt item
M Morale Shirt
$20

Authorized for wear on Fridays!

0
S Morale Shirt item
S Morale Shirt item
S Morale Shirt
$20

Authorized for wear on Fridays!

0
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