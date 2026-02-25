1MXS's Shop

About this shop
Choose one Meat stick from our station in a snack bar
1MXS Challenge Coin!
1MXS Morale Patch, authorized for wear on fridays!
The official 1MXS Patch authorized for daily wear
1MXS Koozie!
1MXS key tag featuring an F22 silhouette and our chant!
1MXS Lanyard, featuring an F22 silhouette and our chant! Breakaway to be flight line Freindly!
Authorized for wear on Fridays!
Authorized for wear on Fridays!
Authorized for wear on Fridays!
Authorized for wear on Fridays!
Authorized for wear on Fridays!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!