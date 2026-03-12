Reserve Your Spot—1st Road South 2026 Spring Fundraiser!

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About this event
100% of the proceeds go directly to funding scholarships for students to attend Camp Sarraka.
Please select this additional option if you would like to take advantage of childcare for the event ($50 per family). Childcare is only available for children who are 5 years old and above.
Thank you so much for all you do!
We have a "no questions asked" policy for reduced price tickets. We want everyone to be able to join in on the fun, so please pay what you can.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!