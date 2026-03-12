1st Road South

Hosted by

1st Road South

About this event

Reserve Your Spot—1st Road South 2026 Spring Fundraiser!

3313 Arlington Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

100% of the proceeds go directly to funding scholarships for students to attend Camp Sarraka.

Partner Tickets (Group/Family Discount)
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Childcare
$50

Please select this additional option if you would like to take advantage of childcare for the event ($50 per family). Childcare is only available for children who are 5 years old and above.

Teacher Discount
$50

Thank you so much for all you do!

"Pay What You Can"
Pay what you can

We have a "no questions asked" policy for reduced price tickets. We want everyone to be able to join in on the fun, so please pay what you can.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!