Hosted by

Eagles Select Soccer Club Inc

About this event

1st Session Indoor Soccer - Hall of Fame Fitness Center

2700 Roberts Ave NW

Canton, OH 44709, USA

U8 Team
$600

U8 Teams will play 7v7. Players must be birth year 2018 and younger. (will make this happen if we have 4 or more teams) If we do not have enough, clubs will have the option of moving the team to U10 Division, or be refunded.

U10 Team Division 1
$600

U10 teams will play 7v7. Players must be birth year 2016 and younger

U10 Team Division 2
$600

U10 teams will play 7v7. Players must be birth year 2016 and younger

U12 Team Division 1
$800

U12 teams will play 9v9. Players must be birth year 2014 and younger

U12 Team Division 2
$800

U12 teams will play 9v9. Players must be birth year 2014 and younger

U14 Team Division 1
$800

U14 teams will play 9v9. Players must be birth year 2011 and younger. No High School Players.

U14 Team Division 2
$800

U14 teams will play 9v9. Players must be birth year 2011 and younger. No High School Players.

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