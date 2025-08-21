Hosted by

1up Outreach Ministry Inc. Silent Auction

2705 Sanderson Way, Kinston, NC 28504, USA

Lahome Rug item
Lahome Rug
$10

Starting bid

Condition: New

9' wide by 12' long.

Retail Price $95.00

Crestlive Outdoor Cushions item
Crestlive Outdoor Cushions item
Crestlive Outdoor Cushions
$20

Starting bid

Condition: New in Box

Crestive Outdoor Cushions You are bidding on cushions only. Set of two

Retail Price $70.00

Wonder Pole item
Wonder Pole
$1

Starting bid

Condition: New in Box

Stander Wonder Pole with safety grab bar. This pole adjusts from floor to ceiling from 7' to 9'6 foot tall. Retail Price $139.00

White Wall Mirror item
White Wall Mirror
$1

Starting bid

New in box

16 x 20 Wall mirror

Retail Price $9.99

New Dog Bed item
New Dog Bed
$2

Starting bid

New Dog Bed for small pet

Retail price is $19.99

Homeland Rollator item
Homeland Rollator
$20

Starting bid

Foldable with mess seat 8" wheels 350lb weight compacity with tote bag.

Beach Wagon item
Beach Wagon
$32

Starting bid

New Blue Beach Wagon holds up to 300lb is 49" long with drop down back.

Mitter Box with saw item
Mitter Box with saw
$5

Starting bid

New Mitter Box with saw.

LED Pumpkin item
LED Pumpkin item
LED Pumpkin
$2

Starting bid

New Ceramic LED Pumpkin

Wire Pumpkin item
Wire Pumpkin
$2

Starting bid

New Fall Wire Pumpkin

3 in1 High Chair item
3 in1 High Chair
$27

Starting bid

New Highchair converts to a toddler chair is foldable

Neck & Shoulder Massager item
Neck & Shoulder Massager
$5

Starting bid

Sharper Image Neck & Shoulder Massager. In Box never been opened but we have not tested this one.

