eventClosed

1up Outreach Ministry Inc's Silent Auction 5

auction.pickupLocation

2705 Sanderson Way, Kinston, NC 28504, USA

Dawn Power wash item
Dawn Power wash item
Dawn Power wash
$3

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dawn Platinum Plus Power wash Crisp Lilac You are bidding on one bottle only

Small Wagon item
Small Wagon
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

140L Collapsible Wagon Cart. Foldable, Portable Folding Wagon with Silent Universal Wheels. Utility Grocery Cart for Camping, Sports, Shopping Color Black


Crestlive Outdoor Cushions item
Crestlive Outdoor Cushions item
Crestlive Outdoor Cushions
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

New in box. Crestlive Cushions for Adirondack High Back Chairs. You are not bidding on chairs just cushions. Winning bidder is getting two cushions

Dog Ramp item
Dog Ramp
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

New foldable lightweight dog ram

Baby Gate item
Baby Gate
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

New in Box 42" Tall by 16" wide Grey in color

Barn Door Track item
Barn Door Track item
Barn Door Track
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

New in Box. You are buying track only. Doors not included.

Dawn Powerwash item
Dawn Powerwash item
Dawn Powerwash
$3

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dawn Platinum Plus Power wash Crisp Lilac you are bidding on one bottle only

Stroller item
Stroller item
Stroller
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dream On Me Vista Moonwalk Baby Stroller in Light Gray, Lightweight Infant Stroller with Compact Fold Umbrella with Canopy.


Canvas Wall Art item
Canvas Wall Art
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

24 x 48 New no box. Canvas

Mailer Pet Gate item
Mailer Pet Gate item
Mailer Pet Gate
$1

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Mailer Pet Gate with slide door for easy access to let your pet in or out of area. This gate is for small pets. 14" Tall and it expands from 26 to 41" wide

Whelping Box item
Whelping Box
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Whelping box for large animals. Keeps mama and puppies all in one place after birth.

Dawn Powerwash item
Dawn Powerwash item
Dawn Powerwash
$3

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dawn Platinum Plus Power wash Crisp Lilac you are bidding on one bottle only

Diaper Pale item
Diaper Pale
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Munchkin Diaper Pail

Diaper Pail Refills item
Diaper Pail Refills
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Munchkin Diaper Pail Refills

Tent item
Tent
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Tent

Fall Decor item
Fall Decor
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

What you see in the photo is what you are bidding on. 5 mugs and 1 pitcher

Dawn Powerwash item
Dawn Powerwash item
Dawn Powerwash
$3

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dawn Platinum Plus Power wash Crisp Lilac you are bidding on one bottle only

Fall Decor 2 item
Fall Decor 2
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

You will be getting everything you see in the photo with the winning bid.

Pickelball Net item
Pickelball Net
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid


Enectro Pickleball Net 22Ft Portable for Driveway, Court or Backyard - Metal Frame Set with Carrying Bag for Outdoor Indoor Game

Dawn Powerwash item
Dawn Powerwash item
Dawn Powerwash
$3

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dawn Platinum Plus Power wash Crisp Lilac you are bidding on one bottle only

Raubay Video Tripod item
Raubay Video Tripod
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Raubay Video Tripod DV-2

eKids Spiderman Headphones item
eKids Spiderman Headphones
$3

auctionV2.input.startingBid

eKids Spiderman Kids Headphones, adjustable, wired, Parental Volume limiter, over the ear.


eKids Spiderman Headphones item
eKids Spiderman Headphones
$3

auctionV2.input.startingBid

eKids Spiderman Kids Headphones, adjustable, wired, Parental Volume limiter, over the ear.


eKids Spiderman Headphones item
eKids Spiderman Headphones
$3

auctionV2.input.startingBid

eKids Spiderman Kids Headphones, adjustable, wired, Parental Volume limiter, over the ear.


Dawn Powerwash item
Dawn Powerwash item
Dawn Powerwash
$3

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dawn Platinum Plus Power wash Crisp Lilac You are bidding on one bottle only

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing