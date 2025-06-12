New Orleans Katrina Commemoration's Silent Auction 2
NOPSI Hotel Luxury Experience – 2-Night Getaway
$1,000
Starting bid
Enjoy a lavish 2-night weekday stay at the iconic NOPSI Hotel New Orleans, paired with exclusive amenities for the perfect city retreat. This experience includes:
Two day passes to Above the Grid rooftop pool & bar
Private luxury daybed with sweeping skyline views
A chilled bottle of sparkling wine, snack basket, and a bucket of ice-cold water & sodas
Dinner for two at the renowned Public Service restaurant, located on-site
Whether you're a local looking for a stylish staycation or a visitor seeking elegance and comfort, this package offers relaxation, flavor, and unforgettable views.
Elegant Beauty Experience – Lash Set & Hair Blowout Package
$350
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or a loved one with this luxe beauty bundle from Elegant Beauty. This dual-service auction item includes a full set of glamorous eyelash extensions and a rejuvenating hair wash, style, and blowout session. Delivered by skilled professionals in a relaxing setting, each service is tailored to highlight your natural beauty while providing a moment of indulgence.
Treat yourself to the ultimate refresh—where elegance meets self-care.
Equalizer BP Perfecto Cigars(20ct)
$400
Starting bid
Equalizer BP Perfecto
Wrapper: Ecuadorian Maduro
Binder/Filler: Nicaraguan
Blend Story
The Equalizer was born as a tribute to Definition Cigar’s first creation, The Nobility. Crafted to embody the same spirit and sophistication, it was designed to take the essence of The Nobility and elevate it with more flavor and improved consistency. The result is a cigar that fits effortlessly into any part of your day, whether you’re enjoying a quiet morning, an afternoon break, or an evening celebration.
Launched in the summer of 2020, The Equalizer was created to “Define Staying True.” Its name carries a simple yet profound message: Because we’re all equal in the end. This cigar is more than just a blend; it’s a statement of balance, refinement, and dedication to the art of cigar making.
Blend Information
Wrapper - Ecuadorian Maduro
Binder - Nicaragua
Filler - Nicaragua
Vitola - 5.5x54 Perfecto
Lake Pontchartrain Weekday Cruise Experience
$500
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing weekday cruise along beautiful Lake Pontchartrain. This intimate excursion includes light refreshments and stunning views of New Orleans' lakeside charm. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages (B.Y.O.B) for a personalized experience on the water. Perfect for unwinding or celebrating a special occasion.
A Fishing Fool - Fishing Charter for 2
$500
Starting bid
Enjoy a full-day guided fishing trip for two through the scenic waterways of Southeast Louisiana with A Fishing Fool. Led by Captain Mike Brantley, this charter includes top-tier gear, water and ice, fish cleaning, and an unforgettable chance to catch speckled trout, redfish, flounder, and more. Perfect for both seasoned anglers and beginners, this trip promises fresh air, fun, and a cooler full of memories.
Must purchase a 3-day Louisiana fishing license. Weekday bookings preferred. “No Fish, No Pay” guarantee.
Streetz 100.3 New Orleans is more than a radio station—it’s a cultural hub that amplifies the voice of the city and connects deeply with its vibrant, diverse community. With a compelling mix of 60% R&B and 40% Hip-Hop, the station targets a powerful demographic of primarily women aged 21–49, part of a metro population with strong economic influence and cultural engagement. For advertisers, Streetz 100.3 offers a unique opportunity to align with a station that resonates authentically with its audience. Whether through dynamic on-air talent like Yung Joc and DJ Slab 1, live remote broadcasts, social media engagement, or community-driven initiatives, Streetz 100.3 creates memorable, emotionally resonant brand connections. The winning advertiser will receive high-frequency airtime, strategic placement during peak listening hours, customized campaigns, and integrated promotional opportunities that ensure maximum ROI. With proven economic impact in the region and strong brand loyalty among listeners, Streetz 100.3 is an ideal partner for businesses ready to make a meaningful impact in the New Orleans market.
This package includes a 30-day on air- package valued at $500 plus bonus Soldier Slim Memorabilia. Redemption details will be provided to winning bidder at close of auction.
Katrina 20 Corporate Package
$1,000
Starting bid
Celebrate unity, legacy, and purpose with a limited-edition set of 20 Katrina 20 Commemorative Jerseys—perfect for corporate teams, departments, or community groups. Designed to honor the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, each jersey blends New Orleans culture with a message of resilience and remembrance.
This package is ideal for companies looking to support a meaningful cause while promoting team spirit. Whether worn at volunteer events, retreats, or casual Fridays, these jerseys reflect your organization's commitment to community impact and local heritage. Includes group recognition on Katrina20.com and at the Katrina 20 Fundraiser.
Mia X No Limit Saints Jacket (2019 Tour)
$500
Starting bid
Own a piece of hip-hop and New Orleans sports history! This exclusive Saints jacket was worn by legendary No Limit artist Mia X during her 2019 tour—commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the Saints’ Super Bowl victory. A true collector’s item that celebrates both musical legacy and city pride. Signed and verified by Mia X.
Dawn Richard Versace Statement Heels – AMA 2010 Performance
$1,000
Starting bid
For the 2010 American Music Awards, Dawn Richard lit up the stage in a pair of bold, red and purple Versace heels that embodied fearless femininity and high-fashion rebellion. The shoes featured a striking two-tone color palette—deep crimson suede paired with rich royal purple accents—that mirrored the electric energy of her performance.
Crafted in a sharp, architectural silhouette, the heels boasted sculptural gold hardware and an angular cut-out design at the arch, blending sensuality with strength. A tapered stiletto heel gave sky-high elevation, while the bold color blocking turned every step into a visual exclamation point.
These weren’t just performance shoes—they were a fashion statement. A perfect match for an artist redefining boundaries and owning every moment.
Brooks Brothers Sport Coat
$700
Starting bid
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, our sport coat boasts a handsome overcheck pattern woven from fine super 130s wool by Italy's Zignone mill. We finished the piece with beautiful pick stitching, a full lining and classic side vents.
TRADITIONAL FIT: Our most relaxed fit across chest, body and sleeves. (formerly known as Madison Fit)
2-button closure; side vents; fully lined; finished sleeves
100% Wool
Dry Clean
Imported
Item No. MM01198
Jazz In Tent: A Portrait of Shamarr Allen by Carl Crawford
$1,000
Starting bid
C-Marque canvas screen prints, 26” x 40” Dual Signed by Shamarr Allen and Carl Crawford No. 36/100
Shamarr Allen is a dreadlocked phenom – A music-writing singing powerhouse with a blazing trumpet. He ranges over trad jazz, pop, rock, funk, rap and hip-hop as easily as a half-track conquers the landscape. After perfecting his chops as a member of the Hot 8 and ReBirth Brass bands, he has risen to national prominence in the past two years, touring with Willie Nelson, doing sessions with Ray Price, Leon Russell and R.E.M., and playing for President Obama. His Saints anthem with Dee-1, Bring ‘Em to the Dome, racked up over a half million YouTube hits - the 21st century metric for measuring a cultural breakout. Allen is keeping the New Orleans trumpet tradition alive as he lends it a newly relevant voice wrapped in an energetic body.
Carl Crawford, a young artist from Columbia, South Carolina, plows the art fair circuit, including exhibiting annually at Congo Square at the Jazz Fest where he garnered Best in Show and MostUnique art awards in 2010 and 2011, respectively. He has forged a modern synthesis of Lawrence and Bearden that he calls “Collage Illusion.” His work, inspired by the African-American experience, is created by hand cutting subtly shaded color slivers from magazines and painstakingly gluing them to glass to compose an image. From a distance the resulting works look lushly painted. On closer inspection they are revealed as intricate collages of breathtakingly nuanced detail.
In this, his first poster commission, Crawford envisions Shamarr Allen in traditional mode, playing where he first came to prominence in the Jazz Tent at the Fair Grounds. Crawford’s earth-toned overhead tent palette offsets the blues of the band behind Allen, with Allen intensely realized in saturated primary colors.
Toussaint Louverture – Original Artwork by Timothy Timmons
$1,000
Starting bid
This striking mixed-media portrait by New Orleans-based artist Timothy Timmons (@EVG_EXCLUSIVE_LLC) honors Haitian revolutionary leader Toussaint Louverture. Rendered on black canvas, the piece uses bold color blocking, line work, and layered texture to portray strength, vision, and liberation. Louverture’s legacy is brought to life through Timmons’ contemporary lens, making this artwork both a tribute to history and a powerful statement piece. Framed and ready to display, this one-of-a-kind original is perfect for collectors, cultural spaces, or anyone passionate about Black liberation and the diaspora.
Medium: Mixed media on canvas
Signed by the artist. One of one.
James Vella YAYA Vase
$1,200
Starting bid
New Orleans-based artist James Vella, known for his strikingly realistic glass trout and delicate goblets, has assumed the position of glass studio manager as of May 1, 2017, at YAYA (Young Aspirations Young Artists), a New Orleans-nonprofit that offers classes and after school programs to local children and teenagers. Vella's full-time position will be responsible for duties formerly filled by two part-time employees, and this expanded role was developed in response to the organization’s growing audience and educational ventures in the New Orleans community.
The donated item was made by Mr. Vella and signed.
Sheila Jordan Original Handbag
$500
Starting bid
Shelia J. Jordan is the proud founder of Shelia J Originals, a handbag designer, creating one-of-a-kind festival bags. Founded in 2018, in New Orleans, LA, Sheila started to expand her 45-year tailoring experience with producing high quality leather and suede cowhide handbags. Each step of creating the handbags must be executed precisely to ensure functionality and aesthetic. The process includes sourcing the leather and suede hides, entering the design process by creating the pattern then sewing using a heavy-duty walking foot leather sewing machine. After adding all the adornments including the straps, rivets, stones, beads, embroidery applique, the handbag is then complete.
