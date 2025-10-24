eventClosed

🐾 #2 Activities & Memberships

auction.pickupLocation

Cox Elementary Stage

1. ArtZ Artist Basket item
1. ArtZ Artist Basket
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Unleash your creativity with this art-inspired basket!


Basket Includes:


$85 Gift Card for Classes

Drawing/Sketching Art Set

Estimated Value: $100

2. Bricks & Minifigs Keller item
2. Bricks & Minifigs Keller
$125

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Build, bash, and celebrate with this ultimate Lego-themed basket


Basket Includes:


Smash & Bash Birthday Party

Lego Earrings

Multiple Mini Figs

Lego Build Your Own Box

Estimated Value: $350

3. Club Pilates Basket item
3. Club Pilates Basket
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Find your balance with this Pilates-inspired basket

Basket Includes:


4 Single Classes

Pilates Grip Socks

Athleta Clutch

Estimated Value: $200

4. Corinthian Wellness Spa Day item
4. Corinthian Wellness Spa Day
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Indulge in full-body relaxation with a luxurious Head to Toe Package
Basket Includes:


Gift Certificate for Head to Toe Package

Estimated Value: $310

5. Crayola Experience item
5. Crayola Experience
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a day of creativity and fun!


Basket Includes:


2 Daily Admission Tickets

Art Supplies including markers, crayons & coloring book

Estimated Value: $70

6. Epic Waters Adventure item
6. Epic Waters Adventure
$85

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Make a Splash at Epic Waters Adventure!

Basket Includes:


4 Single day Admission tickets

2 Beach towels

Clear tote bag

Estimated Value: $250

7. Fort Worth Zoo item
7. Fort Worth Zoo
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Basket Includes:


2 Single Day Admission Tickets

Fort Worth Zoo Drawstring Bag

Zebra Popcorn

FW Zoo Kids Binoculars

FW Zoo Kids Handheld Fan

Estimated Value: $65

8. Hotworx Basket item
8. Hotworx Basket
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Get your sweat on with this Hotworx bundle!


Basket Includes:


1 Month Membership

LMNT Electrolyte Pack

Hotworx Towel

Athleta Wristlet

Water Bottle

Estimated Value: $200

9. i9 Gift Basket item
9. i9 Gift Basket
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gear Up for Game Day!

Basket Includes:


Single sport registration

Adult M i9 Shirt

i9 Hat

Football

Water bottle

Estimated Value: $200

10. Little Gym Roanoke item
10. Little Gym Roanoke
$180

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Celebrate your little gymnast!

Basket Includes:


Free Birthday Party

2 Free Class Vouchers

Little Gym Shirt

Arts & Crafts Items

Water Bottle & other small items

Estimated Value: $425

11. Main Event & Meow Wolf Adventure item
11. Main Event & Meow Wolf Adventure
$180

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a local family outing!

Basket Includes:


1 Hour free bowling at Main Event in Alliance

Five 1 hour game play cards

Five free games of laser tag

4 Free admission codes to Meow Wolf

Estimated Value: $420

12. Messina Hof Wine Tasting item
12. Messina Hof Wine Tasting
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Messina Hof Wine Tasting

Basket Includes:


Standard Wine Tasting for 6 People


Blanket

Wine opener

Estimated Value: $200

13. The Cove item
13. The Cove
$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Relax Poolside

Basket Includes:


2 Pool Towels

5 Weekday Passes

3 Hour Cabana Rental- Weekday

Estimated Value: $250

14. Trinity All Stars Basket item
14. Trinity All Stars Basket
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Jump into fun!


Basket Includes:


1 Free Month

Preschool Playtime Pass

Open Gym Pass

Candy and Snacks

Estimated Value: $125

15. Monster Mini Golf & Ripleys item
15. Monster Mini Golf & Ripleys
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Basket Includes:


4 Mini Golf Passes @ Monster Mini Golf

$10 Arcade Card @ Monster Mini Golf

2 Passes for any of the 5 Ripley’s

Exhibits

Estimated Value: $150

16. Painting with a Twist Basket item
16. Painting with a Twist Basket
$55

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Become your own artist!

Basket Includes:


$100 Gift Certificate for Painting with a Twist Grapevine

Bottle of Wine & Snacks

Estimated Value: $125

17. Playcation Station item
17. Playcation Station
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Let the adventure begin!

Basket Includes:


4 Pack of tickets

Assortment of treats

Estimated Value: $70

18. Pro Sport Taekwondo item
18. Pro Sport Taekwondo
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Learn from a pro!

Basket Includes:


One Month Membership

Free Student Uniform

Taekwondo Backpack

Estimated Value: $220

19. Christmas Basket item
19. Christmas Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Get ready to celebrate the holidays!

Basket Includes:


Christmas Theme Painting

Christmas Scented Candle

Hot Chocolate Pack with Mug

Estimated Value: $40

20. Prayers and Pilates item
20. Prayers and Pilates
$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

See first hand all the benefits pilates has to offer!


Basket Includes:


1 Month/8 Class Membership

Prayers and Pilates Shirt

Prayers and Pilates Water Bottle

Pilates Socks

Hair Ties

Clear Tote Bag

Estimated Value: $250

21. Grapevine Train & 3 Observation Tower Passes item
21. Grapevine Train & 3 Observation Tower Passes
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

All aboard!

Basket Includes:


4 First class tickets aboard the

Grapevine Vintage Railroad

3 tickets for the observation tower

Estimated Value: $125

22. Grapevine Train & 2 Observation Tower Passes item
22. Grapevine Train & 2 Observation Tower Passes
$55

auctionV2.input.startingBid

All aboard!

Basket Includes:


4 First class tickets aboard the

Grapevine Vintage Railroad

2 tickets for the observation tower

Estimated Value: $120

23. Grapevine Train & Rock & Brews item
23. Grapevine Train & Rock & Brews
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Basket Includes:

4 First class tickets aboard the

Grapevine Vintage Railroad

$50 Rock &; Brews Restaurant gift certificate

Estimated Value: $150

24. TXI Karate & Back Porch Gift Card item
24. TXI Karate & Back Porch Gift Card
$90

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Learn From the Pros!

Basket Includes:


2 Months Adults Karate @ TXI Karate

$50 Back Porch Draft House Gift Card

Estimated Value: $375

25. TXI Karate & Interior Car Clean item
25. TXI Karate & Interior Car Clean
$120

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Basket Includes:


2 Months Kids Karate @ TXI Karate

2 Carnation Interior Clean Gift Certificates

Estimated Value: $375

26. Magnolia Med Spa item
26. Magnolia Med Spa
$119

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat Yourself!

Basket Includes:

Glo 2 Facial Gift Certificate

Facemask

Headband

Candle

Jade Roller

Bath Bombs

Estimated Value: $300

27. Alley Cats Family Pack item
27. Alley Cats Family Pack
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Family Fun Pack including Alley Cats, Game Time and Roanoke Little Gym

Basket includes:

Alley Cats -4 fun passes and a $20 fun card.

Game time -family 4 pack combo

Roanoke Little Gym -3 free class passes

Estimated value: $400

28. Arcade 92 Admission Tickets item
28. Arcade 92 Admission Tickets
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid


Take a step back in time and play at arcade 92- 4 admission tickets- estimated value: $50

29. ASI Gymnastics Class Tuition item
29. ASI Gymnastics Class Tuition
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Become a gymnast!

ASI Gymnastics- 1 Free Month

Estimated value: $100

30. Camp Homework item
30. Camp Homework
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Get extra help for your student with one month of tutoring, including 8 online sessions.

Available for 3rd-12th grade students in Math, English, Social Studies and Basic Science.


Estimated value > $250

31. Corky's Gaming Bistro item
31. Corky's Gaming Bistro
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One lane of crazy darts for up to 8 people.


Estimated value > $160

32. Crush it! item
32. Crush it!
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1 free hour of duckpin bowling


Estimated Value > $50

33. Dallas Axe Throwing & Great Escape item
33. Dallas Axe Throwing & Great Escape
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Combo Activity Pack


$50 Voucher for Class Axe Dallas


$50 Voucher for Great Room Escape (Richardson, TX)


Estimated Value > $100

34. Game Train item
34. Game Train
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Free 30 minute Baseball or Softball Private Lesson gift certificate.


Estimated Value > $50

35. Gymboree item
35. Gymboree
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Primary Membership (one month free) @ Gymboree Southlake


Estimated Value > $280

36. Hawaiian Falls item
36. Hawaiian Falls
$130

auctionV2.input.startingBid

You are in for a Splashtastic Summer at Hawaiian Falls!


4-pack of 2026 season passes


Estimated value > $225

37. Heard Museum item
37. Heard Museum
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bringing Nature and People Together

4 General Admission Tickets


Estimated Value > $64

38. Kids Mania item
38. Kids Mania
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Family Membership for 3 months


Estimated Value > $165

39. KidZania item
39. KidZania
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A Real City for Little Heroes


2 children, 2 adult tickets


Estimated value >$125

40. All Aboard Train tickets & Let's Pretend Tea Party item
40. All Aboard Train tickets & Let's Pretend Tea Party
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A Day Full of Fun!

Royal Tea Party Package for two children

4 tickets for the Grapevine Railroad


Estimated Value > $150

41. Perot Museum item
41. Perot Museum
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Time to explore!


Core 5 Membership Gift Certificate to the Perot


Estimated Value >$165

42. Pinstack and CarNation Gift Card item
42. Pinstack and CarNation Gift Card
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bowl, Roll & Car Shine Combo


1 hour of bowling; shoe rental for 4 guest

1 Appetizer

4 20-point game cards


2 $50 gift cards to CarNation for interior cleans


Estimated >$175

43. Roanoke Rec Center item
43. Roanoke Rec Center
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

For the whole family!

3 month Family Membership - Residents = $35/per month / Non-Residents = $60/per month


Estimated value >$105

44. Rooftop Cinema Club item
44. Rooftop Cinema Club
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy an unforgettable outdoor movie experience with tickets to Rooftop Cinema Club. Watch your favorite films under the stars with skyline views and cozy seating!


 $50 voucher code

45. SciTech Discovery Zone item
45. SciTech Discovery Zone
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Hands-on learning and family fun! Enjoy admission for 5 to the Sci-Tech Discovery Center where science, creativity and imagination come together.


5 Admission Tickets


Estimated Value - $50

46. US Gold Gymnastics item
46. US Gold Gymnastics
$65

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Unleash your inner gymnast!


1 Month class & registration


Estimated Value $125

47. WinKids Sports and Learning Center item
47. WinKids Sports and Learning Center
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A gift for you AND the kids!


Gift Certificate - 1 month of ninja classes & registation fee with a

Gift Certificate - 2 Parents Night Out vouchers


Estimated Value > $250

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing