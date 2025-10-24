🐾 #2 Activities & Memberships

Cox Elementary Stage
Unleash your creativity with this art-inspired basket!
Basket Includes:
$85 Gift Card for Classes
Drawing/Sketching Art Set
Estimated Value: $100
Build, bash, and celebrate with this ultimate Lego-themed basket
Basket Includes:
Smash & Bash Birthday Party
Lego Earrings
Multiple Mini Figs
Lego Build Your Own Box
Estimated Value: $350
Find your balance with this Pilates-inspired basket
Basket Includes:
4 Single Classes
Pilates Grip Socks
Athleta Clutch
Estimated Value: $200
Indulge in full-body relaxation with a luxurious Head to Toe Package
Basket Includes:
Gift Certificate for Head to Toe Package
Estimated Value: $310
Enjoy a day of creativity and fun!
Basket Includes:
2 Daily Admission Tickets
Art Supplies including markers, crayons & coloring book
Estimated Value: $70
Make a Splash at Epic Waters Adventure!
Basket Includes:
4 Single day Admission tickets
2 Beach towels
Clear tote bag
Estimated Value: $250
Basket Includes:
2 Single Day Admission Tickets
Fort Worth Zoo Drawstring Bag
Zebra Popcorn
FW Zoo Kids Binoculars
FW Zoo Kids Handheld Fan
Estimated Value: $65
Get your sweat on with this Hotworx bundle!
Basket Includes:
1 Month Membership
LMNT Electrolyte Pack
Hotworx Towel
Athleta Wristlet
Water Bottle
Estimated Value: $200
Gear Up for Game Day!
Basket Includes:
Single sport registration
Adult M i9 Shirt
i9 Hat
Football
Water bottle
Estimated Value: $200
Celebrate your little gymnast!
Basket Includes:
Free Birthday Party
2 Free Class Vouchers
Little Gym Shirt
Arts & Crafts Items
Water Bottle & other small items
Estimated Value: $425
Enjoy a local family outing!
Basket Includes:
1 Hour free bowling at Main Event in Alliance
Five 1 hour game play cards
Five free games of laser tag
4 Free admission codes to Meow Wolf
Estimated Value: $420
Messina Hof Wine Tasting
Basket Includes:
Standard Wine Tasting for 6 People
Blanket
Wine opener
Estimated Value: $200
Relax Poolside
Basket Includes:
2 Pool Towels
5 Weekday Passes
3 Hour Cabana Rental- Weekday
Estimated Value: $250
Jump into fun!
Basket Includes:
1 Free Month
Preschool Playtime Pass
Open Gym Pass
Candy and Snacks
Estimated Value: $125
Basket Includes:
4 Mini Golf Passes @ Monster Mini Golf
$10 Arcade Card @ Monster Mini Golf
2 Passes for any of the 5 Ripley’s
Exhibits
Estimated Value: $150
Become your own artist!
Basket Includes:
$100 Gift Certificate for Painting with a Twist Grapevine
Bottle of Wine & Snacks
Estimated Value: $125
Let the adventure begin!
Basket Includes:
4 Pack of tickets
Assortment of treats
Estimated Value: $70
Learn from a pro!
Basket Includes:
One Month Membership
Free Student Uniform
Taekwondo Backpack
Estimated Value: $220
Get ready to celebrate the holidays!
Basket Includes:
Christmas Theme Painting
Christmas Scented Candle
Hot Chocolate Pack with Mug
Estimated Value: $40
See first hand all the benefits pilates has to offer!
Basket Includes:
1 Month/8 Class Membership
Prayers and Pilates Shirt
Prayers and Pilates Water Bottle
Pilates Socks
Hair Ties
Clear Tote Bag
Estimated Value: $250
All aboard!
Basket Includes:
4 First class tickets aboard the
Grapevine Vintage Railroad
3 tickets for the observation tower
Estimated Value: $125
All aboard!
Basket Includes:
4 First class tickets aboard the
Grapevine Vintage Railroad
2 tickets for the observation tower
Estimated Value: $120
Basket Includes:
4 First class tickets aboard the
Grapevine Vintage Railroad
$50 Rock &; Brews Restaurant gift certificate
Estimated Value: $150
Learn From the Pros!
Basket Includes:
2 Months Adults Karate @ TXI Karate
$50 Back Porch Draft House Gift Card
Estimated Value: $375
Basket Includes:
2 Months Kids Karate @ TXI Karate
2 Carnation Interior Clean Gift Certificates
Estimated Value: $375
Treat Yourself!
Basket Includes:
Glo 2 Facial Gift Certificate
Facemask
Headband
Candle
Jade Roller
Bath Bombs
Estimated Value: $300
Family Fun Pack including Alley Cats, Game Time and Roanoke Little Gym
Basket includes:
Alley Cats -4 fun passes and a $20 fun card.
Game time -family 4 pack combo
Roanoke Little Gym -3 free class passes
Estimated value: $400
Take a step back in time and play at arcade 92- 4 admission tickets- estimated value: $50
Become a gymnast!
ASI Gymnastics- 1 Free Month
Estimated value: $100
Get extra help for your student with one month of tutoring, including 8 online sessions.
Available for 3rd-12th grade students in Math, English, Social Studies and Basic Science.
Estimated value > $250
One lane of crazy darts for up to 8 people.
Estimated value > $160
1 free hour of duckpin bowling
Estimated Value > $50
Combo Activity Pack
$50 Voucher for Class Axe Dallas
$50 Voucher for Great Room Escape (Richardson, TX)
Estimated Value > $100
Free 30 minute Baseball or Softball Private Lesson gift certificate.
Estimated Value > $50
Primary Membership (one month free) @ Gymboree Southlake
Estimated Value > $280
You are in for a Splashtastic Summer at Hawaiian Falls!
4-pack of 2026 season passes
Estimated value > $225
Bringing Nature and People Together
4 General Admission Tickets
Estimated Value > $64
Family Membership for 3 months
Estimated Value > $165
A Real City for Little Heroes
2 children, 2 adult tickets
Estimated value >$125
A Day Full of Fun!
Royal Tea Party Package for two children
4 tickets for the Grapevine Railroad
Estimated Value > $150
Time to explore!
Core 5 Membership Gift Certificate to the Perot
Estimated Value >$165
Bowl, Roll & Car Shine Combo
1 hour of bowling; shoe rental for 4 guest
1 Appetizer
4 20-point game cards
2 $50 gift cards to CarNation for interior cleans
Estimated >$175
For the whole family!
3 month Family Membership - Residents = $35/per month / Non-Residents = $60/per month
Estimated value >$105
Enjoy an unforgettable outdoor movie experience with tickets to Rooftop Cinema Club. Watch your favorite films under the stars with skyline views and cozy seating!
$50 voucher code
Hands-on learning and family fun! Enjoy admission for 5 to the Sci-Tech Discovery Center where science, creativity and imagination come together.
5 Admission Tickets
Estimated Value - $50
Unleash your inner gymnast!
1 Month class & registration
Estimated Value $125
A gift for you AND the kids!
Gift Certificate - 1 month of ninja classes & registation fee with a
Gift Certificate - 2 Parents Night Out vouchers
Estimated Value > $250
