2nd Annual Spare Some Love – Bowling for Back-to-School Bookbags

About this event
Secure your spot and join us for an exciting evening of bowling, laughter, and community impact! This ticket includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, unlimited soft drinks, access to the photo booth, and 1 complimentary raffle ticket for a chance to win exciting prize baskets.
Every ticket helps ASSIST Nonprofit provide backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene kits to students preparing for the upcoming school year.
Make fun memories while supporting students in need.
Secure your spot and join us for an exciting evening of bowling, laughter, and community impact! This ticket includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, unlimited soft drinks, photobooth fun, and access to the arcade room! Every ticket helps ASSIST Nonprofit provide backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene kits to students preparing for the upcoming school year.
Have fun, win prizes, and support families in need.
Enjoy the ultimate event experience! Perfect for families, friends, coworkers, or community groups who want to enjoy the evening together while supporting a great cause.
**VIP package includes
*Limited lanes available - reserve your team lane
Choose this option if you would like to donate a ticket (s), support families, and stand with ASSIST!!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!