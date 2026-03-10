2nd Annual Spare Some Love – Bowling for Back-to-School Bookbags

Secure your spot and join us for an exciting evening of bowling, laughter, and community impact! This ticket includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, unlimited soft drinks, access to the photo booth, and 1 complimentary raffle ticket for a chance to win exciting prize baskets.





Every ticket helps ASSIST Nonprofit provide backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene kits to students preparing for the upcoming school year.





Make fun memories while supporting students in need.