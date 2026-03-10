Assist Non Profit Organization

Hosted by

Assist Non Profit Organization

About this event

2nd Annual Spare Some Love – Bowling for Back-to-School Bookbags

26383 Broadway Ave

Bedford, OH 44146, USA

Adult (13 +)
$25

Secure your spot and join us for an exciting evening of bowling, laughter, and community impact! This ticket includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, unlimited soft drinks, access to the photo booth, and 1 complimentary raffle ticket for a chance to win exciting prize baskets.


Every ticket helps ASSIST Nonprofit provide backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene kits to students preparing for the upcoming school year.


Make fun memories while supporting students in need.

Youth 12
$10

Secure your spot and join us for an exciting evening of bowling, laughter, and community impact! This ticket includes 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, unlimited soft drinks, photobooth fun, and access to the arcade room! Every ticket helps ASSIST Nonprofit provide backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene kits to students preparing for the upcoming school year.

Have fun, win prizes, and support families in need.

VIP Team Lane-5 Bowlers
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Enjoy the ultimate event experience! Perfect for families, friends, coworkers, or community groups who want to enjoy the evening together while supporting a great cause.


**VIP package includes

  • Reserved lanes for the team
  • 2 hours bowling
  • Shoe rental
  • Unlimited drinks
  • 5 raffle tickets (1 per bowler)
  • Team name on scoreboard
  • Eligible for Grand Prize
  • Priority access to the photo booth during a designated time window, ensuring your group can capture fun memories without waiting in long lines.
  • ****Your participation helps ASSIST provide backpacks, hygiene kits, and school supplies for students in need.


*Limited lanes available - reserve your team lane

Donation Ticket
$25

Choose this option if you would like to donate a ticket (s), support families, and stand with ASSIST!!

Add a donation for Assist Non Profit Organization

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