2 Day-Access Reverb Pass

Detroit Echo Week – 2-Day Pass Description 🎟️ 2-Day Pass: Detroit Echo Week Experience Includes Entry to Friday + Saturday of a 5-Day Festival Step into the heart of Detroit Echo Week — 5 days of poetry, food, music, and unforgettable community energy. This 2-Day Pass gives you access to the main event lineup: 🎤 Friday Night: Echoes From Afar A powerful poetry showcase featuring: 🌟 Galaxy – Detroit’s own award-winning poet and author 🌟 Lyrical Faith – Straight from NYC, nationally acclaimed poet and educator 💬 Two dynamic women on one stage 🎙️ Limited Open Mic slots available 🖤 Hosted in an intimate, soul-filled setting 🎉 Saturday: 2nd Annual Detroit Echo Fish Fry (Private Location Disclosed w/Purchase) A community celebration of food, music, and vibes! 🎧 Sounds by DJ Swoo keeping the energy live 🍽️ Includes Plate Option 1: - 3 pieces of crispy fish - 2 sides - 1 drink 🌟 Great food. Great people. Great art. Just Reverbing. 🗓️ Your 2-Day Pass Includes: - Admission to Friday’s Echo's From Afar performance night - Entry to Saturday’s Detroit Echo Fish Fry - One plated meal (fish, side, drink) - Festival wristband for 2-day access - Preferred access to open mic sign-up (Friday only) 🎟️ LIMITED PASSES AVAILABLE. Come vibe with Detroit Echo — where poetry meets the people, and every voice leaves a reverb.

