Detroit Echo Week – 2-Day Pass Description
🎟️ 2-Day Pass: Detroit Echo Week Experience
Includes Entry to Friday + Saturday of Send Off Week
This 2-Day Pass gives you access to the main event lineup:
🎤 Friday Night: Echoes From Afar
A powerful poetry showcase featuring:
🌟 Galaxy – Detroit’s own award-winning poet and author
🌟 Lyrical Faith – Straight from NYC, nationally acclaimed poet and educator
💬 Two dynamic women on one stage
🎙️ Limited Open Mic slots available
🖤 Hosted in an intimate, soul-filled setting
🎉 Saturday: 2nd Annual Detroit Echo Fish Fry
A community celebration of food, music, and vibes!
(Private Location Disclosed w/Purchase)
🎧 Sounds by DJ Swoo keeping the energy live
🍽️ Includes Plate Option 1:
- 3 pieces of crispy fish
- 1 side
- 1 drink
🌟 Great food. Great people. Great art. Just Reverbing.
🗓️ Your 2-Day Pass Includes:
- Admission to Friday’s Echoes From Afar performance night
- Entry to Saturday’s Detroit Echo Fish Fry
- One plated meal (fish, side, drink)
- Festival wristband for 2-day access
- Preferred access to open mic sign-up (Friday only)
🎟️ LIMITED PASSES AVAILABLE.
Come vibe with Detroit Echo — where poetry meets the people, and every voice leaves a reverb.
2 Day Access Reverb Pass (Option 2
$30
Detroit Echo Week – 2-Day Pass Description
🎟️ 2-Day Pass: Detroit Echo Week Experience
Includes Entry to Friday + Saturday of a 5-Day Festival
Step into the heart of Detroit Echo Week — 5 days of poetry, food, music, and unforgettable community energy. This 2-Day Pass gives you access to the main event lineup:
🎤 Friday Night: Echoes From Afar
A powerful poetry showcase featuring:
🌟 Galaxy – Detroit’s own award-winning poet and author
🌟 Lyrical Faith – Straight from NYC, nationally acclaimed poet and educator
💬 Two dynamic women on one stage
🎙️ Limited Open Mic slots available
🖤 Hosted in an intimate, soul-filled setting
🎉 Saturday: 2nd Annual Detroit Echo Fish Fry
(Private Location Disclosed w/Purchase)
A community celebration of food, music, and vibes!
🎧 Sounds by DJ Swoo keeping the energy live
🍽️ Includes Plate Option 1:
- 3 pieces of crispy fish
- 2 sides
- 1 drink
🌟 Great food. Great people. Great art. Just Reverbing.
🗓️ Your 2-Day Pass Includes:
- Admission to Friday’s Echo's From Afar performance night
- Entry to Saturday’s Detroit Echo Fish Fry
- One plated meal (fish, side, drink)
- Festival wristband for 2-day access
- Preferred access to open mic sign-up (Friday only)
🎟️ LIMITED PASSES AVAILABLE.
Come vibe with Detroit Echo — where poetry meets the people, and every voice leaves a reverb.
2 Day Pass for TWO
$53.50
Entry FOR TWO
🎟️ 2-Day Pass: Detroit Echo Week Experience
Includes Entry to Friday + Saturday of Send Off Week
This 2-Day Pass gives you access to the main event lineup:
🎤 Friday Night: Echo's From Afar
A powerful poetry showcase featuring:
🌟 Galaxy – Detroit’s own award-winning poet and author
🌟 Lyrical Faith – Straight from NYC, nationally acclaimed poet and educator
💬 Two dynamic women on one stage
🎙️ Limited Open Mic slots available
🖤 Hosted in an intimate, soul-filled setting
🎉 Saturday: 2nd Annual Detroit Echo Fish Fry
A community celebration of food, music, and vibes!
🎧 Sounds by DJ Swoo keeping the energy live
🍽️ Includes 2 Plates with:
- 3 pieces of crispy fish
- 2 sides
- 1 drink
🌟 Great food. Great people. Great art. Just Reverbing.
🗓️ Your 2-Day Pass Includes:
- Admission to Friday’s Echoes From Afar performance night
- Entry to Saturday’s Detroit Echo Fish Fry
- One plated meal (fish, side, drink)
- Festival wristband for 2-day access
- Preferred access to open mic sign-up (Friday only)
🎟️ LIMITED PASSES AVAILABLE.
Come vibe with Detroit Echo — where poetry meets the people, and every voice leaves a reverb.
