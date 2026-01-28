2 Day YMJJ

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About this event
One free overnight Guest Stay per month is included for Kwan Um School of Zen Members for whom PZC is the home sangha. All meals are included in retreat fee.
NO ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS APPLY
Room & board is included in retreat fee (double occupancy).
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
Book in addition to the YMJJ both days rate - pending availability
Leave Saturday at 9PM; Re-join by 10 AM Sunday
Lunch & dinner is included in retreat fee.
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
Lunch is included in retreat fee.
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
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