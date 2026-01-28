Providence Zen Center

Hosted by

Providence Zen Center

About this event

2 Day YMJJ

99 Pound Rd

Cumberland, RI 02864, USA

YMJJ both days - PZC Sangha Member
$144

One free overnight Guest Stay per month is included for Kwan Um School of Zen Members for whom PZC is the home sangha. All meals are included in retreat fee.

NO ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS APPLY

YMJJ both days - Sustaining Rate
$220

Room & board is included in retreat fee (double occupancy).

YMJJ both days - Benefactor Rate
$367

Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.

YMJJ Single Room Upgrade
$50

Book in addition to the YMJJ both days rate - pending availability

YMJJ both days - Commuter - Sustaining Rate
$180

Leave Saturday at 9PM; Re-join by 10 AM Sunday

YMJJ both days - Commuter - Benefactor
$300
YMJJ Saturday only - Sustaining Rate
$100

Lunch & dinner is included in retreat fee.

YMJJ Saturday only - Benefactor Rate
$167

Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.

YMJJ Sunday only - Sustaining Rate
$80

Lunch is included in retreat fee.

YMJJ Sunday only - Benefactor Rate
$134

Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.

Add a donation for Providence Zen Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!