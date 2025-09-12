2. Fishers PRIDE, Inc.'s Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Burga Phone Case Pink Marble for iPhone 15 Pro Max, You Are Brave Pouch, HUG Coin
Value: $75
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Penzey's I Got Woke Gift Box, You Are Amazing Pouch, HUG Coin
Value: $55
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Penzey's I Got Woke Gift Box, You Are Beautiful HUG Pouch, Coin
Value: $55
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Goodies like socks, stickers, sunshine sign, card, patches, jewelry, headband etc.
Value: $50
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beauty Fridge, Eye Patches and 4 Poppi Drinks
Value: $75
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cluebox – The Trial of Camelot by IDventure
Value: $55
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50 GC to Kona Grill, You Are Brave Pouch, Coin
Value: $70
Kona Grill & Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 night stay at StayBridge Suites + Bottle of Wine
Value: $200
StayBridge Suites
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3 hrs of bartending services + signature drink
MUST BE 21
Value: $300
Slainte! Bartending Services
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50 Shake Shack GC- digital email, You Are Amazing Pouch, HUG Coin
Value: $70
Shake Shack and Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Christmas Bundle Kurt Adler Large Nutcracker Kurt Adler Medium Nutcracker Gerrii Medium Nutcracker Father Pride Ornament Resist Ornament Gay Santa Garden Flag
Value: $210
Stephanie Hunt
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Travel Voucher
Value: $100
Pentagon Travel with Andrea Fraley
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 Movie Tickets from Emagine + Ale Emporium GC
Value: $50
Emagine! and Ale Emporium
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Breakfast, Tour of FFD Headquarters, Q&A
Value: $150
Fishers Fire Department
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dental Cleaning for your cat or dog
Value: $750
Parkside Animal Hospital
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 Night Stay at StayBridge Suites + Bottle of White Wine
Value: $220
StayBridge Suites
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Market Square Arena T-shirt (L)
Value: $30
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pacers Grey Crew Sweat Shirt (XL)
Value: $65
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pacers Blue Hoodie (L)
Value: $70
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unisex Purdue LS Tshirt XL + Wild Fable Clear Purse
Value: $55
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Homage Indiana Fever T-shirt (M)
Value: $35
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Colts Blanket, 2 Coffee Mugs, & Dark Roast Coffee
Value: $95
The Wilson Family & Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Colts Grey 3/4 Sleeve XL + Wild Fable Clear Purse
Value: $45
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Colts Nike Women's T-shirt (XL)
Value: 45
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Colts Women's Nike White 3/4 Sleeve (XXL)
Value: $40
Friends of Fishers Pride
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mia Charo Floral Phone Case for iPhone 13 or 12 Pro Max , You Are Enough Pouch, HUG Coin
Value: $30
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Shut the Box Game
Value: $35
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Toy Watch Brand Ladies Purple Watch
Value: $185
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dog Basket with Treats and Toys
Value: $110
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
10 Handmade Postcards & Pouch
Value: $50
Susan S. Davis
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Margarita Mix, Pitcher, Glasses, Parasol Party Picks, 2 Torchy's Taco Coupons, Festive Earrings
Value: $85
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beauty Products
Value: $220
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Colts Hat & Football
Value: $45
Friend of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Kate Spade Place Mats, Large Mason Jar, Spatula's, etc.
Value: $170
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket of 3D Dinos
Value: $45
Clever Girl Design
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket of 3D Under the Sea
Value: $45
Clever Girl Design
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing