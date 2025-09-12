eventClosed

2. Fishers PRIDE, Inc.'s Silent Auction

12690 Promise Rd, Fishers, IN 46038, USA

51. Pink Marble Sparkles
$25

Burga Phone Case Pink Marble for iPhone 15 Pro Max, You Are Brave Pouch, HUG Coin


Value: $75

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

52. Woke and Amazing!
$20

Penzey's I Got Woke Gift Box, You Are Amazing Pouch, HUG Coin


Value: $55

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

53. Woke and Beautiful!
$20

Penzey's I Got Woke Gift Box, You Are Beautiful HUG Pouch, Coin


Value: $55

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

54. You Are My Sunshine
$25

Goodies like socks, stickers, sunshine sign, card, patches, jewelry, headband etc.


Value: $50

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

55. Shine Bright!
$30

Beauty Fridge, Eye Patches and 4 Poppi Drinks


Value: $75

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

56. A Box of Clues
$20

Cluebox – The Trial of Camelot by IDventure


Value: $55

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

57. BRAVE!
$30

$50 GC to Kona Grill, You Are Brave Pouch, Coin


Value: $70

Kona Grill & Friends of Fishers PRIDE

58. Slumber Party!
$100

1 night stay at StayBridge Suites + Bottle of Wine


Value: $200

StayBridge Suites

59. Let's Start the Party!
$150

3 hrs of bartending services + signature drink

MUST BE 21


Value: $300

Slainte! Bartending Services



60. AMAZING!
$30

$50 Shake Shack GC- digital email, You Are Amazing Pouch, HUG Coin


Value: $70

Shake Shack and Friends of Fishers PRIDE

61. It's Christmas!
$100

Christmas Bundle Kurt Adler Large Nutcracker Kurt Adler Medium Nutcracker Gerrii Medium Nutcracker Father Pride Ornament Resist Ornament Gay Santa Garden Flag


Value: $210

Stephanie Hunt

62. Jet Setter
$50

Travel Voucher


Value: $100

Pentagon Travel with Andrea Fraley

63. Dinner and a Movie
$25

2 Movie Tickets from Emagine + Ale Emporium GC


Value: $50

Emagine! and Ale Emporium

64. Breakfast with the Chief for 4! (Copy)
$35

Breakfast, Tour of FFD Headquarters, Q&A


Value: $150

Fishers Fire Department

65. Get Polished!
$375

Dental Cleaning for your cat or dog


Value: $750

Parkside Animal Hospital

66.Girls Night!
$100

1 Night Stay at StayBridge Suites + Bottle of White Wine


Value: $220

StayBridge Suites

67. Nostalgia
$15

Market Square Arena T-shirt (L)


Value: $30

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

68. Where's Boomer?
$30

Pacers Grey Crew Sweat Shirt (XL)


Value: $65

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

69. Basketball LOVE
$35

Pacers Blue Hoodie (L)


Value: $70

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

70. Purdue Game Day Ready
$25

Unisex Purdue LS Tshirt XL + Wild Fable Clear Purse


Value: $55

71. Now You Know!
$20

Homage Indiana Fever T-shirt (M)


Value: $35

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

72. Get Cozy!
$45

Colts Blanket, 2 Coffee Mugs, & Dark Roast Coffee


Value: $95

The Wilson Family & Friends of Fishers PRIDE

73. Colts Game Day Ready!
$25

Colts Grey 3/4 Sleeve XL + Wild Fable Clear Purse


Value: $45

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

74. Nike Colts T
$20

Colts Nike Women's T-shirt (XL)


Value: 45

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

75. Colts Nike 3/4 Sleeve
$20

Colts Women's Nike White 3/4 Sleeve (XXL)


Value: $40

Friends of Fishers Pride

76. You Are Enough
$10

Mia Charo Floral Phone Case for iPhone 13 or 12 Pro Max , You Are Enough Pouch, HUG Coin


Value: $30

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

77. SHUT THE BOX!
$15

Shut the Box Game


Value: $35

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

78. I LOVE PURPLE!
$65

Toy Watch Brand Ladies Purple Watch


Value: $185

79. Furr-tastic Finds!
$50

Dog Basket with Treats and Toys


Value: $110

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

80. Send Mail, Make Friends!
$25

10 Handmade Postcards & Pouch


Value: $50

Susan S. Davis

81. Tacos and Margs!
$40

Margarita Mix, Pitcher, Glasses, Parasol Party Picks, 2 Torchy's Taco Coupons, Festive Earrings


Value: $85

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

82. Treat Yo Self!
$75

Beauty Products


Value: $220

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

83. Game Time Fun
$15

Colts Hat & Football


Value: $45

Friend of Fishers PRIDE

84. Kitchen Gadgets
$50

Kate Spade Place Mats, Large Mason Jar, Spatula's, etc.


Value: $170

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

85. 3D Dinos
$25

Basket of 3D Dinos


Value: $45

Clever Girl Design

86. 3D Under the Sea
$25

Basket of 3D Under the Sea


Value: $45

Clever Girl Design

