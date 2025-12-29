2 - Magic vs Lakers Tickets - $850 value

Here is a polished, professional rewrite suitable for social media, email, or a flyer:





We are raffling two tickets to the Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on March 21, 2026 in support of our 9-year-old travel baseball team, the Central Florida Suns. Proceeds will help fund essential team needs, including equipment, bags, and helmets.





🎟 Raffle tickets: $10 each

📍 Seats: Section 111A, Row 35

💰 Estimated value: $850





This is an incredible opportunity to potentially see LeBron James in what could be his final NBA season, while directly supporting a local youth baseball program.





Thank you for your support of the Central Florida Suns.



