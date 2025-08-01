2025/2026 Membership Dues & Contributions

Chapter Member
$91.50

2025/26 Annual Dues:

NSDAR: $52.00

OSSDAR $25.00

Tualatin Chapter: $12.00

President General's Project $2.50

Total: $91.50

Associate Member
$10

Associate members hold their primary Chapter Membership somewhere besides the Tualatin Chapter.

Life Member
$12

Life Membership benefits begin at age 65 and requires a special application and fee. See the NSDAR website for more information.


Yearbook Printed Insert - Picked Up
$4

Purchase a printed Insert to be picked up at our monthly meeting.

Yearbook Printed Insert - Mailed
$9

Purchase a printed insert to be mailed to the address of your choosing.

$

