Five rifles are displayed against a light wooden background, with "Ole Henry 2026 Fundraiser" text at the top and "1st Place" through "5th Place" labels on the left.
Montana Veterans Meat Locker

Hosted by

Montana Veterans Meat Locker

About this raffle

#2 Ole Henry 2026 Fundraiser

Single Ticket Purchase
$10

Here is your Second Chance of 2026 to own a Beautiful Henry Repeating Arms Rifle. One ticket puts you in for a chance at 5 different Rifles:

1st: Henry Big Boy .30-30 Win.

2nd: Henry Big Boy .45 Colt

3rd: Henry X Model .45-70 Gov’t

4th: Henry Golden Boy .22 Mag

5th: Henry U.S. Survival Viper Camo .22 LR

5 Ticket Purchase Package
$50
This includes 5 tickets

Here is your Second Chance of 2026 to own a Beautiful Henry Repeating Arms Rifle. 5 tickets put you in for 5 chances at 5 different Rifles:

1st: Henry Big Boy .30-30 Win.

2nd: Henry Big Boy .45 Colt

3rd: Henry X Model .45-70 Gov’t

4th: Henry Golden Boy .22 Mag

5th: Henry U.S. Survival Viper Camo .22 LR

10 Ticket Purchase Package
$100
This includes 10 tickets

Here is your Second Chance of 2026 to own a Beautiful Henry Repeating Arms Rifle. 10 tickets put you in for 10 chances at 5 different Rifles:

1st: Henry Big Boy .30-30 Win.

2nd: Henry Big Boy .45 Colt

3rd: Henry X Model .45-70 Gov’t

4th: Henry Golden Boy .22 Mag

5th: Henry U.S. Survival Viper Camo .22 LR

Add a donation for Montana Veterans Meat Locker

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!