Fulshear Charger Band Boosters

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Fulshear Charger Band Boosters

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2. REQUIRED BAND - Apparel Store

Charger Band Shirt - REQUIRED BAND item
Charger Band Shirt - REQUIRED BAND
$15

1-Charger Band Shirt. Unisex/Male Sizes.

GUARD shirt - REQUIRED GUARD item
GUARD shirt - REQUIRED GUARD
$19

1 - Racer tank with Guard logo. (women's sizes)

Show Shirt - REQUIRED ALL MEMBERS item
Show Shirt - REQUIRED ALL MEMBERS
$18

1-2026 Show Shirt (tentative design shown). Unisex/Male Sizes.

Marching Shoes - REQUIRED BAND item
Marching Shoes - REQUIRED BAND
$58

Standard shoe sizes (typically run close to real sizes) M=Men's W=Women's.

GUARD Shoes - REQUIRED GUARD item
GUARD Shoes - REQUIRED GUARD
$56

Standard shoe sizes (typically run close to real sizes) ALL WOMENS SIZES. (Men add 2 sizes)

Black Sleeveless Compression Shirt - REQUIRED BAND item
Black Sleeveless Compression Shirt - REQUIRED BAND
$20

1-Charger Band Shirt. Unisex/Male Sizes.

Band Shorts - REQUIRED BAND item
Band Shorts - REQUIRED BAND
$15

Two options: W=6" inseam and M=9" inseam.

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