2. REQUIRED BAND - Apparel Store

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1-Charger Band Shirt. Unisex/Male Sizes.
1 - Racer tank with Guard logo. (women's sizes)
1-2026 Show Shirt (tentative design shown). Unisex/Male Sizes.
Standard shoe sizes (typically run close to real sizes) M=Men's W=Women's.
Standard shoe sizes (typically run close to real sizes) ALL WOMENS SIZES. (Men add 2 sizes)
1-Charger Band Shirt. Unisex/Male Sizes.
Two options: W=6" inseam and M=9" inseam.
$
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