2 Tickets: Cat/Griz FCS Semifinal (Dec 20) — Section 117

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About this event
Starting bid
Seats: Section 117 (Row/Seat numbers will be provided to the winning bidder.)
Quantity: 2 tickets
All proceeds support the Loving Loic Foundation and our mission to accelerate PKAN gene therapy research.
Delivery / Transfer
Tickets will be delivered electronically (mobile transfer). The winning bidder must provide the email/phone number needed to complete the transfer promptly after the auction closes.
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