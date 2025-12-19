Hosted by

Loving Loic Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

2 Tickets: Cat/Griz FCS Semifinal (Dec 20) — Section 117

2 Tickets: Cat/Griz FCS Semifinal (Dec 20) — Section 117 item
2 Tickets: Cat/Griz FCS Semifinal (Dec 20) — Section 117
$300

Starting bid

Seats: Section 117 (Row/Seat numbers will be provided to the winning bidder.)
Quantity: 2 tickets


All proceeds support the Loving Loic Foundation and our mission to accelerate PKAN gene therapy research.


Delivery / Transfer
Tickets will be delivered electronically (mobile transfer). The winning bidder must provide the email/phone number needed to complete the transfer promptly after the auction closes.

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