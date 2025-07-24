2-Year ASPA Membership

2-Year ASPA Membership (Broadcast)
$70

All annual ASPA memberships are valid from August 01 through July 31. Members shall be media advisers and educators of public, private, and parochial schools, schools, or journalism departments in middle, junior high, or high schools. Members may vote on the election of officers, regional directors, and commission chairs, and on referendums, shall receive all organization publications, and are entitled to all services provided by the organization.

2-Year ASPA Membership (Digital Newspaper)
$70

2-Year ASPA Membership (Film & Video)
$70

2-Year ASPA Membership (Literary Magazine)
$70

2-Year ASPA Membership (Print Newspaper)
$70

2-Year ASPA Membership (Yearbook)
$70

2-Year ASPA Membership (2 Publications)
$140

2-Year ASPA Membership (3 Publications)
$200

2-Year ASPA Membership (4 Publications)
$270

2-Year ASPA Membership (5 Publications)
$320

2-Year ASPA Membership (6 Publications)
$400

