2025 SILA Awards Ceremony Luncheon

Admit 1 person per ticket. Includes luncheon, ceremony, and entertainment. A donation receipt will be sent with your ticket in email.
2025 SI of Los Angeles LYD Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsor a Live Your Dream award for next year 2025-2026. Soroptimist's Live Your Dream Awards program is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. The Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.
Sponsorships will be announced and honored at our luncheon. Each sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the luncheon. A donation receipt will be sent in email.
Thank you so much for supporting deserving women!
2025 SI of Los Angeles Fellowship Sponsor
$3,500
Sponsor a Graduate Fellowship award for next year 2025-2026. The award of $3,500 goes to women applicants who have faced obstacles in pursuing their education (e.g., poverty, racism, violence, teen pregnancy, former foster care, single parent, substance abuse disorder) and have career goals or volunteer experience that relate to the betterment of women and girls. Soroptimist International of Los Angeles has given educational awards to outstanding women since 1947.
Sponsorships will be announced and honored at our luncheon. Each sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the luncheon. A donation receipt will be sent in email.
Thank you so much for supporting deserving women!
2025 SI of Los Angeles Membership Sponsor
$220
Sponsor a current or former awardee's Soroptimist membership for a year $220.
Sponsorships will be announced and honored at our luncheon. This sponsorship does not include tickets to the luncheon. To attend the luncheon, participants must purchase a general admission ticket. A donation receipt will be sent in email.
Thank you so much for supporting deserving women!
Add a donation for Soroptimist International of Los Angeles
$
