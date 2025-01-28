2025 SILA Awards Ceremony Luncheon

Sponsor a Graduate Fellowship award for next year 2025-2026. The award of $3,500 goes to women applicants who have faced obstacles in pursuing their education (e.g., poverty, racism, violence, teen pregnancy, former foster care, single parent, substance abuse disorder) and have career goals or volunteer experience that relate to the betterment of women and girls. Soroptimist International of Los Angeles has given educational awards to outstanding women since 1947. Sponsorships will be announced and honored at our luncheon. Each sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the luncheon. A donation receipt will be sent in email. Thank you so much for supporting deserving women!

