波士頓生命河靈糧堂20週年慶典暨特會 ROLCCIB 20th Anniversary Celebration & Special Conference

＊報名以家庭為單位。 Registration is by family unit.
＊報名表上第一位成員的姓名將作為報到時領取名牌的依據。 The first name listed on the registration form will be used to pick up the name tag at check-in.
特會行程 Conference Schedule
Fri, 1/16
7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
信息分享- 劉彤牧師 / Message by Rev. Tong Liu
-------------------------------------
Sat, 1/17
9:30 AM - 11 AM
信息分享 - 劉彤牧師 / Message by Rev. Tong Liu
11 AM - 12:30 PM
信息分享 - 劉梅蕾師母 / Message by Ps. Belinda Liu
2 PM - 4 PM
弟兄專題 - 劉彤牧師 ＋ 許力弘牧師 / Workshop for brothers by Rev. Tong Liu and Rev. Jeff Shu
姐妹專題 - 劉梅蕾師母 ＋周愛玲牧師 / Workshop for sisters by Ps. Belinda Liu and Rev. Jocelyn Shu
4 PM - 6 PM
青年專題 - Workshop for youth by Rev. Jack Lee + Ps. Annie Wang
7 PM - 9 PM
敬拜讚美之夜 - 周愛玲牧師 / Worship night by Rev. Jocelyn Shu
-------------------------------------
Sun, 1/18
10 AM - 12:30 PM
聯合聚會 - 劉彤牧師 / Combined service by Rev. Tong Liu
兒童(3-12歲)看顧需求 Child care (age 3-12)
＊便當為成人份（每份 $10）。請選擇您家庭想訂購的餐盒總數。
Lunch boxes are adult-sized ($10 each). Please choose the total number your family would like to order.
＊若兒童食量較小，兩個兒童可合訂一份便當。If children have smaller appetites, two children can share one lunch box.
