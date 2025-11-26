波士頓生命河靈糧堂20週年慶典暨特會 ROLCCIB 20th Anniversary Celebration & Special Conference

45 Nagog Park

Acton, MA 01720, USA

成人報名總人數 Total number of registrants (Adults)
Free

＊報名以家庭為單位。 Registration is by family unit.

＊報名表上第一位成員的姓名將作為報到時領取名牌的依據。 The first name listed on the registration form will be used to pick up the name tag at check-in.



特會行程 Conference Schedule


Fri, 1/16

7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
信息分享- 劉彤牧師 / Message by Rev. Tong Liu

-------------------------------------

Sat, 1/17

9:30 AM - 11 AM
信息分享 - 劉彤牧師 / Message by Rev. Tong Liu

11 AM - 12:30 PM
信息分享 - 劉梅蕾師母 / Message by Ps. Belinda Liu


2 PM - 4 PM
弟兄專題 - 劉彤牧師 ＋ 許力弘牧師 / Workshop for brothers by Rev. Tong Liu and Rev. Jeff Shu


姐妹專題 - 劉梅蕾師母 ＋周愛玲牧師 / Workshop for sisters by Ps. Belinda Liu and Rev. Jocelyn Shu


4 PM - 6 PM
青年專題 - Workshop for youth by Rev. Jack Lee + Ps. Annie Wang


7 PM - 9 PM

敬拜讚美之夜 - 周愛玲牧師 / Worship night by Rev. Jocelyn Shu

-------------------------------------

Sun, 1/18

10 AM - 12:30 PM
聯合聚會 - 劉彤牧師 / Combined service by Rev. Tong Liu

兒童報名總人數 Total number of registrants (Kids, ages 3-12)
Free

兒童(3-12歲)看顧需求 Child care (age 3-12)

週六午餐 Saturday Lunch
$10

＊便當為成人份（每份 $10）。請選擇您家庭想訂購的餐盒總數。

Lunch boxes are adult-sized ($10 each). Please choose the total number your family would like to order.


＊若兒童食量較小，兩個兒童可合訂一份便當。If children have smaller appetites, two children can share one lunch box.

週六晚餐 Saturday Dinner
$10

＊便當為成人份（每份 $10）。請選擇您家庭想訂購的餐盒總數。

Lunch boxes are adult-sized ($10 each). Please choose the total number your family would like to order.


＊若兒童食量較小，兩個兒童可合訂一份便當。If children have smaller appetites, two children can share one lunch box.

週日午餐 Sunday Lunch
$10

＊便當為成人份（每份 $10）。請選擇您家庭想訂購的餐盒總數。

Lunch boxes are adult-sized ($10 each). Please choose the total number your family would like to order.


＊若兒童食量較小，兩個兒童可合訂一份便當。If children have smaller appetites, two children can share one lunch box.

