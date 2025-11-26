波士頓生命河靈糧堂20週年慶典暨特會 ROLCCIB 20th Anniversary Celebration & Special Conference

＊便當為成人份（每份 $10）。請選擇您家庭想訂購的餐盒總數。

Lunch boxes are adult-sized ($10 each). Please choose the total number your family would like to order.





＊若兒童食量較小，兩個兒童可合訂一份便當。If children have smaller appetites, two children can share one lunch box.