FOREST PARK HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2005 REUNION

Hosted by

FOREST PARK HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2005 REUNION

About this event

20 Year High School Reunion

Family Friendly BBQ
$20

📍Saturday, October 11, 11 AM to 2 PM

📍Prince William Forest Park - Telegraph Picnic Pavillion

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon with classmates and families!
🍽️ BBQ and Non-alcoholic beverages provided (Alcoholic drinks are permitted but will not be provided. Feel free to BYOB.)
🧒 Kids 12 and under are free
🎨 Face painter on-site
🎯 Yard games and fun for all ages
Come join us for an amazing and laid-back celebration!

GENERAL ADMISSION -- Adults Only Dinner and Drinks
$125

🎟 General Admission
📅 Saturday, October 11 | ⏰ 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
📍 The GreenHouse Kitchen + Bar
2070 Chain Bridge Rd, Vienna, VA 22182

Reconnect over food, drinks, and great conversation at this chic venue!

👔 Attire: Smart Casual
🍷 Includes:
• Heavy hors d’oeuvres
• Unlimited beer & wine
• Music & Dancing

💵 Early Bird Pricing Ends September 1st and Only General Admission Pricing will be available.
Get your tickets early!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!