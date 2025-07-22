20 Year High School Reunion

Hosted by
📍Saturday, October 11, 11 AM to 2 PM
📍Prince William Forest Park - Telegraph Picnic Pavillion
Enjoy a relaxed afternoon with classmates and families!
🍽️ BBQ and Non-alcoholic beverages provided (Alcoholic drinks are permitted but will not be provided. Feel free to BYOB.)
🧒 Kids 12 and under are free
🎨 Face painter on-site
🎯 Yard games and fun for all ages
Come join us for an amazing and laid-back celebration!
🎟 General Admission
📅 Saturday, October 11 | ⏰ 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
📍 The GreenHouse Kitchen + Bar
2070 Chain Bridge Rd, Vienna, VA 22182
Reconnect over food, drinks, and great conversation at this chic venue!
👔 Attire: Smart Casual
🍷 Includes:
• Heavy hors d’oeuvres
• Unlimited beer & wine
• Music & Dancing
💵 Early Bird Pricing Ends September 1st and Only General Admission Pricing will be available.
Get your tickets early!
