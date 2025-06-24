20 Year Reunion

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About this event
Your ticket price grants entry for one to the reunion event with access to appetizers and 1 house cocktail, beer or wine redeemable at the outside bar. Tax and Gratuity included.
Cash bar available beyond first alcohol beverage.
If you'd like to RSVP to the tour of Baker High School, please add this ticket type. Headcount is very helpful since our
Superintendent, Joseph M. DeBarbieri, Ed.D., is helping us set up a tour on Saturday morning and B'ville will be coordinating custodial staff. Your $1 will be used as a donation towards a thank you gift.
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