20 Years: Black & Bold Gala

3500 Shamrock Dr

Charlotte, NC 28215, USA

VIP Experience *SOLD OUT*
$200
VIP Experience: Elevate Your Evening Our exclusive VIP Ticket offers an enhanced experience designed to make your night unforgettable. Enjoy: ✨ Early Entry for a relaxed arrival and prime seating selection ✨ Access to a VIP Reception with complimentary hors d’oeuvres ✨ Complimentary drinks for VIP hour (6pm-7pm) ✨ A Commemorative Swag Bag filled with special gifts and keepsakes ✨ Exclusive access to a VIP Lounge — perfect for networking or unwinding ✨ A Meet & Greet opportunity with special guests and honorees ✨ Priority access to our Silent Auction for first picks on premium items Celebrate in style and make the most of this milestone event with the VIP Experience!
Reserve a General Admission Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserve a Table: Celebrate in Style Upgrade your experience with a Table Purchase, perfect for groups or organizations. Your table package includes: ✨ Reserved Seating for 8 guests ✨ A full-course dinner for each attendee ✨ One complimentary drink for each attendee ✨ Recognition in the event program as a valued supporter Enjoy the evening together with friends, family, or colleagues while celebrating 20 years of being Black & Bold!
Reserve VIP Table for Non-Profit - active 501c status req'd
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserve a Table: Celebrate in Style Upgrade your experience with a Table Purchase, perfect for groups or organizations. Your table package includes: ✨ Reserved Seating for 8 guests ✨ A full-course dinner for each attendee ✨ Complimentary drinks for VIP hour (6pm-7pm) ✨ Recognition in the event program as a valued supporter Enjoy the evening together with friends, family, or colleagues while celebrating 20 years of being Black & Bold!
General Admission
$135
General Admission: Celebrate with Us Your General Admission Ticket includes: ✨ Access to the Black & Bold Celebration Gala ✨ Enjoy an evening of live entertainment, inspiring speakers, and special performances ✨ A delicious dinner served during the event ✨ One complimentary drink ✨ Opportunities to connect with community leaders, honorees, and fellow supporters ✨ A night filled with celebration, reflection, and joy as we mark 20 incredible years Join us for an unforgettable evening as we honor our past and embrace our future!
Add a donation for Charlotte Black Pride

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!