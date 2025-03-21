20 Years: Black & Bold Gala

VIP Experience: Elevate Your Evening
Our exclusive VIP Ticket offers an enhanced experience designed to make your night unforgettable. Enjoy:
✨ Early Entry for a relaxed arrival and prime seating selection
✨ Access to a VIP Reception with complimentary hors d’oeuvres
✨ Complimentary drinks for VIP hour (6pm-7pm)
✨ A Commemorative Swag Bag filled with special gifts and keepsakes
✨ Exclusive access to a VIP Lounge — perfect for networking or unwinding
✨ A Meet & Greet opportunity with special guests and honorees
✨ Priority access to our Silent Auction for first picks on premium items
Celebrate in style and make the most of this milestone event with the VIP Experience!
Reserve a General Admission Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserve a Table: Celebrate in Style
Upgrade your experience with a Table Purchase, perfect for groups or organizations. Your table package includes:
✨ Reserved Seating for 8 guests
✨ A full-course dinner for each attendee
✨ One complimentary drink for each attendee
✨ Recognition in the event program as a valued supporter
Enjoy the evening together with friends, family, or colleagues while celebrating 20 years of being Black & Bold!
Reserve VIP Table for Non-Profit - active 501c status req'd
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserve a Table: Celebrate in Style
Upgrade your experience with a Table Purchase, perfect for groups or organizations. Your table package includes:
✨ Reserved Seating for 8 guests
✨ A full-course dinner for each attendee
✨ Complimentary drinks for VIP hour (6pm-7pm)
✨ Recognition in the event program as a valued supporter
Enjoy the evening together with friends, family, or colleagues while celebrating 20 years of being Black & Bold!
General Admission
$135
General Admission: Celebrate with Us
Your General Admission Ticket includes:
✨ Access to the Black & Bold Celebration Gala
✨ Enjoy an evening of live entertainment, inspiring speakers, and special performances
✨ A delicious dinner served during the event
✨ One complimentary drink
✨ Opportunities to connect with community leaders, honorees, and fellow supporters
✨ A night filled with celebration, reflection, and joy as we mark 20 incredible years
Join us for an unforgettable evening as we honor our past and embrace our future!
Add a donation for Charlotte Black Pride
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!