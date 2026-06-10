Liberty Falcon Cheer

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Liberty Falcon Cheer

About this event

2026 JR Cheer K-8 Grade

JR Cheer K-8 New Athlete
$491

New Athlete Required Items / Price Poms / $24; Uniform, Backpack, and Gameday Bow / $215; Rebel Rise Cheer Shoes / $55; Champion Team Rain Jacket, crewneck, Practice shirts (2) and Joggers / $137; NCA 1-day camp TOTAL $491

JR Cheer K-8 returning athlete required items
$151

Gameday Bow * $11;
Cheer Shoes * $55
Practice shirts (2) * $25;
NCA 1-day camp * $60;
TOTAL (*Required Items for all athletes) *$151

Poms
$24

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Sleeves
$38

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Shell
$62

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Skirt
$42

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Shorts/briefs
$18

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Backpack
$65

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Crewneck
$30

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, or your athlete has outgrown, choose this option

Champion Team Rain Jacket
$91

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Joggers
$24

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Program Membership Fee
$200

This can be waived if you sign up to work 2 HOPS concessions or 4 Liberty sports concessions(the proceeds from this fee go to the program to help pay for coaches/insurance/equipment/props)

Other Fee Amount
Pay what you can

Please enter the amount you are paying

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