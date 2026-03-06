Hosted by

2006 SFHS SENIOR COUNCIL

About this event

2006 SFHS Class Reunion- 20 Years!

600 S 820 E

Spanish Fork, UT 84660, USA

General Admission- Includes Dinner
$25

General Admission Ticket – Includes entry to the reunion event and dinner. Join your classmates for an evening of reconnecting, reminiscing, and celebrating 20 years.

Plus One Ticket
$16

Plus One Ticket – Bring your favorite person along for the night! Includes full event access and dinner for one guest.

T-Shirt- XS
$15

Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.

T-Shirt- Small
$15

Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.

T-Shirt- Medium
$15

Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.

T-Shirt- Large
$15

Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.

T-Shirt- XL
$15

Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.

T-Shirt- XXL
$15

Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.

Add a donation for 2006 SFHS SENIOR COUNCIL

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