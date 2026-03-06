2006 SFHS Class Reunion- 20 Years!

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission Ticket – Includes entry to the reunion event and dinner. Join your classmates for an evening of reconnecting, reminiscing, and celebrating 20 years.
Plus One Ticket – Bring your favorite person along for the night! Includes full event access and dinner for one guest.
Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.
Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.
Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.
Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.
Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.
Reunion T-Shirt – A custom-designed shirt created just for our 20-year reunion by our own Saia Naulu. The perfect keepsake to remember a night of reconnecting and celebrating. This will ONLY be available for pick up at the parade or the reunion. No Shipping.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!