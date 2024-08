The North Loop Neighborhood Association is excited to invite our North Loop neighbors to a family-friendly screening of Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 1/2 at We Luv Video (100 North Loop Blvd East, Unit A). Seating is limited, so grab your tickets now! The screening will begin at 6pm in We Luv Video's micro-movie theater. Limited parking is available in front of We Luv Video.