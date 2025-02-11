Eureka High School Softball Booster Club

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Eureka High School Softball Booster Club

About this event

2025 St. Louis Heat Raffle Extravaganza2

Party On Wheels - VALUE: A LOT item
Party On Wheels - VALUE: A LOT
$10
The winner will have the best bar on the block after taking home a collapsible wagon filled with a selection of beer, wine, hard liquor and bar accessories! Value: A LOT
Just keep swimming - VALUE $159 item
Just keep swimming - VALUE $159 item
Just keep swimming - VALUE $159 item
Just keep swimming - VALUE $159
$5
Barron Swim School Basket 1 Month Free Tuition Large TY Plush Barron Swim School 11158 Lindbergh Business Court St. Louis 63123
Just Keep Flipping! - VALUE $146 item
Just Keep Flipping! - VALUE $146 item
Just Keep Flipping! - VALUE $146 item
Just Keep Flipping! - VALUE $146
$5
Barron Gymnastics Basket 1 Month Free Tuition Large TY Plush Barron Gymnastics 5411 Jedmed Court St. Louis 63129
Wine a little, laugh a lot - VALUE: $415 item
Wine a little, laugh a lot - VALUE: $415 item
Wine a little, laugh a lot - VALUE: $415 item
Wine a little, laugh a lot - VALUE: $415
$5
PRP Wine International Wine Sampling Experience - Value $415 Private In-home Wine Sampling for up to 12 people 90 Minutes, Includes 8 Bottles of Wine and Wine Consultant
Tee off for March Madness - VALUE: $500 item
Tee off for March Madness - VALUE: $500 item
Tee off for March Madness - VALUE: $500
$5
Sunnyhill's March Matchness @ Top Golf Event 2 VIP Tickets Thu, Mar 20 • 9:00 AM Topgolf St. Louis - Chesterfield 2 Golf registration 2 entry into the 50/50 Basketball Team Pull 2 entry into the Longest Drive contest Access to the Open Bar & Rise n' Shine Brunch Buffet throughout the event 2 VIP Gifts $500 - Value
Get Swole! - VALUE: $400 item
Get Swole! - VALUE: $400
$5
Dumbbell Set with 5-30lb Rubber Hex Dumbbells from Show Me Weights. This set includes the vertical A-Frame dumbbell rack which will keep everything up and off the floor while allowing easy loading and unloading during your workout! Value: $400
The Hunter's Dream - VALUE $175+ item
The Hunter's Dream - VALUE $175+ item
The Hunter's Dream - VALUE $175+ item
The Hunter's Dream - VALUE $175+
$5
50% off one Burris Optic product VALUE - $175+ $25 Bass Pro Gift Card
Get the MVP Experience - VALUE: $208 item
Get the MVP Experience - VALUE: $208 item
Get the MVP Experience - VALUE: $208 item
Get the MVP Experience - VALUE: $208
$5
Men’s Basket Sports Clips Gift Basket – Value $208 Gift Card - $33 Tea Tree Shampoo & Conditioner Soap Grooming Cream Grooming Spray Skin Tonic Shave & Shower Set
Family Fun - VALUE: $500 item
Family Fun - VALUE: $500 item
Family Fun - VALUE: $500 item
Family Fun - VALUE: $500
$5
FAMILY FUN PACK Urban Air 4 passes – Value $132 Selfie Room Gift Certificate – Value $160 Kokomo Joes Family Fun Pack, 4 games of Bowling and 4 Game Cards – Value $66 2 Tickets Holiday World One Day Admission – Value $150
Cooper's Hawk Lux Tasting Experience - VALUE: $40 item
Cooper's Hawk Lux Tasting Experience - VALUE: $40 item
Cooper's Hawk Lux Tasting Experience - VALUE: $40
$5
Coopers Hawk would like invite you and three friends to an Lux Tasting Experience filled with memorable moments built upon food, wine, and friendship. Cheers! Includes a bottle of Coopers Hawk wine. Value: $40
Treat Yo Self - VALUE: $40 item
Treat Yo Self - VALUE: $40
$5
Hair by Nicole – Value $120 Gift Certificate - $70 Aluram Coconut Water Based Daily Hair Shampoo & Conditioner - Value $40 Scalp Brush
Custom T-Shirt Quilt by Peany - VALUE: $275 item
Custom T-Shirt Quilt by Peany - VALUE: $275
$5
Win a beautiful custom homemade quilt made by Peany's T-Shirt Quilts. This is perfect for all those shirts you don't want to get rid of but don't know what to do with. Transform those t-shirts into lasting memories. They can be shirts of a loved one, your kids shirts from sports or high school. You provide the shirts and Peany will provide the memories! VALUE: $275
Self Love - VALUE: $200 item
Self Love - VALUE: $200 item
Self Love - VALUE: $200
$5
Dellay Aging Gift Basket – Value $200 $100 Gift Card Face Cleansers Collagen Lavender Candle
Home Game Room - VALUE: $200 item
Home Game Room - VALUE: $200 item
Home Game Room - VALUE: $200 item
Home Game Room - VALUE: $200
$5
$200 Gift Card to Amini's Amini's is St. Louis's premiere location for pool tables, video arcade games, rugs, outdoor furniture, and theater seating.
Fore! - VALUE: $180 item
Fore! - VALUE: $180 item
Fore! - VALUE: $180
$5
4 Rounds of Golf at Aberdeen Golf Club – Value $180 Golf Bag Golf Towel and Tees
Laugh Out Loud - VALUE: $165 item
Laugh Out Loud - VALUE: $165 item
Laugh Out Loud - VALUE: $165
$5
Admission for 6 people at Helium Comedy Club, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street. $165 Value
Olé, Olé, Olé - VALUE: $164 item
Olé, Olé, Olé - VALUE: $164
$5
St. Louis Ambush - 4 Sideline tickets - $164 Value
KaKaw! - VALUE: $160 item
KaKaw! - VALUE: $160 item
KaKaw! - VALUE: $160
$5
Suit up with the Battle Squadron for a 2024 Battlehawks Home Game! Four Tickets Value: $160
Hot Momma! - VALUE: $300 item
Hot Momma! - VALUE: $300
$5
Sport Mom Bogg Bag – Value $300 Bogg Bag 2 Heated Bleacher Seats 2 Portable Chargers Set of Electric Hand Warmers Blanket Water Bottle 3 Up 3 Down T Shirt – Size Medium 2 Drink Mixes MOM Coffee Cup Warm Socks
Get Ready to Rock all Night - VALUE: $140 item
Get Ready to Rock all Night - VALUE: $140 item
Get Ready to Rock all Night - VALUE: $140
$5
4 tickets for Stray Dog Theatre's performance of Rock of Ages Thursday, April 3rd at 8 p.m. at Tower Grove Abbey. $140 Value Big bands, big egos, big guitar solos…and even bigger hair! Rock of Ages tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe stars and their band of friends to save the day. Get ready to rock all night to hits from the famous glam metal bands of the '80s. The musical features songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Europe, and more.
Dink 'Til You Drop - VALUE: $95 item
Dink 'Til You Drop - VALUE: $95 item
Dink 'Til You Drop - VALUE: $95
$5
Chicken N Pickle 1 hour of Court Time and 2 Appetizers – Value $95
Swashbuckling Fun - VALUE: $110 item
Swashbuckling Fun - VALUE: $110 item
Swashbuckling Fun - VALUE: $110 item
Swashbuckling Fun - VALUE: $110
$5
The Repertory Theatre St. Louis presents 2 tickets to Ken Ludwig's "Sherwood the Adventures of Robin Hood". Show times are Wednesday, March 19-Sun April 13th. Valued at $110 Packed with thrills, romance, laughter, and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two – you won’t want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun!
Family Fitness - VALUE: $70 item
Family Fitness - VALUE: $70 item
Family Fitness - VALUE: $70
$5
Vero 1 Month Free Family Membership - Value $70
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