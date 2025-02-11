2025 St. Louis Heat Raffle Extravaganza2

The winner will have the best bar on the block after taking home a collapsible wagon filled with a selection of beer, wine, hard liquor and bar accessories!
Value: A LOT
The winner will have the best bar on the block after taking home a collapsible wagon filled with a selection of beer, wine, hard liquor and bar accessories!
Value: A LOT
Just keep swimming - VALUE $159
$5
Barron Swim School Basket
1 Month Free Tuition
Large TY Plush
Barron Swim School
11158 Lindbergh Business Court
St. Louis 63123
Barron Swim School Basket
1 Month Free Tuition
Large TY Plush
Barron Swim School
11158 Lindbergh Business Court
St. Louis 63123
Just Keep Flipping! - VALUE $146
$5
Barron Gymnastics Basket
1 Month Free Tuition
Large TY Plush
Barron Gymnastics
5411 Jedmed Court
St. Louis 63129
Barron Gymnastics Basket
1 Month Free Tuition
Large TY Plush
Barron Gymnastics
5411 Jedmed Court
St. Louis 63129
Wine a little, laugh a lot - VALUE: $415
$5
PRP Wine International
Wine Sampling Experience - Value $415
Private In-home Wine Sampling for up to 12 people
90 Minutes, Includes 8 Bottles of Wine and Wine Consultant
PRP Wine International
Wine Sampling Experience - Value $415
Private In-home Wine Sampling for up to 12 people
90 Minutes, Includes 8 Bottles of Wine and Wine Consultant
Tee off for March Madness - VALUE: $500
$5
Sunnyhill's March Matchness
@ Top Golf Event 2 VIP Tickets
Thu, Mar 20 • 9:00 AM
Topgolf St. Louis - Chesterfield
2 Golf registration
2 entry into the 50/50 Basketball Team Pull
2 entry into the Longest Drive contest
Access to the Open Bar & Rise n' Shine Brunch Buffet throughout the event
2 VIP Gifts
$500 - Value
Sunnyhill's March Matchness
@ Top Golf Event 2 VIP Tickets
Thu, Mar 20 • 9:00 AM
Topgolf St. Louis - Chesterfield
2 Golf registration
2 entry into the 50/50 Basketball Team Pull
2 entry into the Longest Drive contest
Access to the Open Bar & Rise n' Shine Brunch Buffet throughout the event
2 VIP Gifts
$500 - Value
Get Swole! - VALUE: $400
$5
Dumbbell Set with 5-30lb Rubber Hex Dumbbells from Show Me Weights. This set includes the vertical A-Frame dumbbell rack which will keep everything up and off the floor while allowing easy loading and unloading during your workout!
Value: $400
Dumbbell Set with 5-30lb Rubber Hex Dumbbells from Show Me Weights. This set includes the vertical A-Frame dumbbell rack which will keep everything up and off the floor while allowing easy loading and unloading during your workout!
Value: $400
The Hunter's Dream - VALUE $175+
$5
50% off one Burris Optic product VALUE - $175+
$25 Bass Pro Gift Card
50% off one Burris Optic product VALUE - $175+
$25 Bass Pro Gift Card
Get the MVP Experience - VALUE: $208
$5
Men’s Basket
Sports Clips Gift Basket – Value $208
Gift Card - $33
Tea Tree Shampoo & Conditioner
Soap
Grooming Cream
Grooming Spray
Skin Tonic
Shave & Shower Set
Men’s Basket
Sports Clips Gift Basket – Value $208
Gift Card - $33
Tea Tree Shampoo & Conditioner
Soap
Grooming Cream
Grooming Spray
Skin Tonic
Shave & Shower Set
Family Fun - VALUE: $500
$5
FAMILY FUN PACK
Urban Air 4 passes – Value $132
Selfie Room Gift Certificate – Value $160
Kokomo Joes Family Fun Pack, 4 games of Bowling and 4 Game Cards – Value $66
2 Tickets Holiday World One Day Admission – Value $150
FAMILY FUN PACK
Urban Air 4 passes – Value $132
Selfie Room Gift Certificate – Value $160
Kokomo Joes Family Fun Pack, 4 games of Bowling and 4 Game Cards – Value $66
2 Tickets Holiday World One Day Admission – Value $150
Cooper's Hawk Lux Tasting Experience - VALUE: $40
$5
Coopers Hawk would like invite you and three friends to an Lux Tasting Experience filled with memorable moments built upon food, wine, and friendship. Cheers! Includes a bottle of Coopers Hawk wine.
Value: $40
Coopers Hawk would like invite you and three friends to an Lux Tasting Experience filled with memorable moments built upon food, wine, and friendship. Cheers! Includes a bottle of Coopers Hawk wine.
Value: $40
Treat Yo Self - VALUE: $40
$5
Hair by Nicole – Value $120
Gift Certificate - $70
Aluram Coconut Water Based Daily Hair Shampoo & Conditioner - Value $40
Scalp Brush
Hair by Nicole – Value $120
Gift Certificate - $70
Aluram Coconut Water Based Daily Hair Shampoo & Conditioner - Value $40
Scalp Brush
Custom T-Shirt Quilt by Peany - VALUE: $275
$5
Win a beautiful custom homemade quilt made by Peany's T-Shirt Quilts. This is perfect for all those shirts you don't want to get rid of but don't know what to do with. Transform those t-shirts into lasting memories. They can be shirts of a loved one, your kids shirts from sports or high school. You provide the shirts and Peany will provide the memories!
VALUE: $275
Win a beautiful custom homemade quilt made by Peany's T-Shirt Quilts. This is perfect for all those shirts you don't want to get rid of but don't know what to do with. Transform those t-shirts into lasting memories. They can be shirts of a loved one, your kids shirts from sports or high school. You provide the shirts and Peany will provide the memories!
VALUE: $275
Self Love - VALUE: $200
$5
Dellay Aging Gift Basket – Value $200
$100 Gift Card
Face Cleansers
Collagen
Lavender Candle
Dellay Aging Gift Basket – Value $200
$100 Gift Card
Face Cleansers
Collagen
Lavender Candle
Home Game Room - VALUE: $200
$5
$200 Gift Card to Amini's
Amini's is St. Louis's premiere location for pool tables, video arcade games, rugs, outdoor furniture, and theater seating.
$200 Gift Card to Amini's
Amini's is St. Louis's premiere location for pool tables, video arcade games, rugs, outdoor furniture, and theater seating.
Fore! - VALUE: $180
$5
4 Rounds of Golf at Aberdeen Golf Club – Value $180
Golf Bag
Golf Towel and Tees
4 Rounds of Golf at Aberdeen Golf Club – Value $180
Golf Bag
Golf Towel and Tees
Laugh Out Loud - VALUE: $165
$5
Admission for 6 people at Helium Comedy Club, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street. $165 Value
Admission for 6 people at Helium Comedy Club, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street. $165 Value
Olé, Olé, Olé - VALUE: $164
$5
St. Louis Ambush - 4 Sideline tickets - $164 Value
St. Louis Ambush - 4 Sideline tickets - $164 Value
KaKaw! - VALUE: $160
$5
Suit up with the Battle Squadron for a 2024 Battlehawks Home Game!
Four Tickets
Value: $160
Suit up with the Battle Squadron for a 2024 Battlehawks Home Game!
Four Tickets
Value: $160
Hot Momma! - VALUE: $300
$5
Sport Mom Bogg Bag – Value $300
Bogg Bag
2 Heated Bleacher Seats
2 Portable Chargers
Set of Electric Hand Warmers
Blanket
Water Bottle
3 Up 3 Down T Shirt – Size Medium
2 Drink Mixes
MOM Coffee Cup
Warm Socks
Sport Mom Bogg Bag – Value $300
Bogg Bag
2 Heated Bleacher Seats
2 Portable Chargers
Set of Electric Hand Warmers
Blanket
Water Bottle
3 Up 3 Down T Shirt – Size Medium
2 Drink Mixes
MOM Coffee Cup
Warm Socks
Get Ready to Rock all Night - VALUE: $140
$5
4 tickets for Stray Dog Theatre's performance of Rock of Ages Thursday, April 3rd at 8 p.m. at Tower Grove Abbey. $140 Value
Big bands, big egos, big guitar solos…and even bigger hair! Rock of Ages tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe stars and their band of friends to save the day. Get ready to rock all night to hits from the famous glam metal bands of the '80s. The musical features songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Europe, and more.
4 tickets for Stray Dog Theatre's performance of Rock of Ages Thursday, April 3rd at 8 p.m. at Tower Grove Abbey. $140 Value
Big bands, big egos, big guitar solos…and even bigger hair! Rock of Ages tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe stars and their band of friends to save the day. Get ready to rock all night to hits from the famous glam metal bands of the '80s. The musical features songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Europe, and more.
Dink 'Til You Drop - VALUE: $95
$5
Chicken N Pickle 1 hour of Court Time and 2 Appetizers – Value $95
Chicken N Pickle 1 hour of Court Time and 2 Appetizers – Value $95
Swashbuckling Fun - VALUE: $110
$5
The Repertory Theatre St. Louis presents 2 tickets to Ken Ludwig's "Sherwood the Adventures of Robin Hood". Show times are Wednesday, March 19-Sun April 13th. Valued at $110
Packed with thrills, romance, laughter, and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two – you won’t want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun!
The Repertory Theatre St. Louis presents 2 tickets to Ken Ludwig's "Sherwood the Adventures of Robin Hood". Show times are Wednesday, March 19-Sun April 13th. Valued at $110
Packed with thrills, romance, laughter, and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two – you won’t want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun!
Family Fitness - VALUE: $70
$5
Vero
1 Month Free Family Membership - Value $70
Vero
1 Month Free Family Membership - Value $70
Add a donation for Eureka High School Softball Booster Club
$
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