2024 Bobcat Track & Field Booster Club Membership (click on More Details)













2024 Bobcat Track & Field Booster Club Membership Information





The main goal of the Bobcat Track & Field Booster Club is to support the West Broward Track Team and create awareness about the program. This is accomplished by raising funds/collecting donations to provide highly valued items such as apparel/swag, event expenses, and other future needs.





All funds collected will be directed towards our efforts. These are items not paid for by the school and require parental contributions and fundraising.





The requested donation is $110.00 per athlete for the 2024 Track Season. Membership is not required but it will be inclusive of the above perks.





The membership fee covers the cost of the basics listed below:





1-Track T-Shirt

1-Track Hoodie

1 -Ticket for an athlete to attend the Track & Field athletic banquet

Team refreshments at meets and competitions

End of the year coaches appreciation gift.

Awards for Athletes

Senior Appreciation

Meet Invitational Entry Fee









To help cover the additional fees of the season and to defer the total overall cost of all events, We are asking for your participation in the following: We have put together a package for $110. You are welcome to purchase individual portions but the prices will be higher.





Fundraising Efforts

There are several fundraising events scheduled throughout the season including Chipotle Night, Eco Car Wash, Domino’s Pizza Cards, and a fundraising campaign.

You will be receiving information and emails about these events in the near future.





Payments

Payment can be made by clicking on the "Select Tickets" button at the bottom of this page. If necessary, this can be divided into smaller equal payments.





Thank you!





Bobcat Track & Field Booster Club Board





The future success of the Bobcat Track & Field Booster Club is powered by the efforts of fellow West Broward Track & field parents. Your commitment to this team is very much appreciated!!





Athletes/ Parents will also have the opportunity to purchase apparel on our online store and banquet tickets a la carte at a later date.



























